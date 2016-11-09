With all precincts reporting, medical marijuana measure passes in Arkansas by 70,000 votes

With all of Arkansas’ precincts reporting, voters approved medical marijuana by a margin of nearly 70,000 votes, making the state the first in the Bible Belt to pass such a proposal.

Of those voting, 581,259 voted for the constitutional amendment, Issue 6, which makes the use of medical marijuana legal for qualified patients, according to unofficial results from The Associated Press.

The AP reported that 511,977 voted against the measure in all of the 2,534 precincts reporting.

The Arkansas secretary of state's website, with slightly different unofficial vote totals from all 75 counties, reported that Issue 6 passed with relatively the same percentage of voters — 576,053 residents for and 507,845 against.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Wednesday morning addressed the measure’s passage, telling reporters that he respects the will of the people.

The governor, who campaigned against Issue 6, known as the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Amendment, said it is too early to know details about the administrative oversight that will be required with the measure.

On Tuesday night, the amendment’s sponsor, Little Rock lawyer David Couch, told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that those in the U.S. Congress will “look back at Arkansas doing this at the watershed moment with respect to when medical marijuana changed everything.”

Information for this article was contributed by Emma Pettit of Arkansas Online and Brian Fanney of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.