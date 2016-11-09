Arkansas governor applauds Republican gains, says Trump vote reflected desire for 'change'

Gov. Asa Hutchinson applauded the Republican gains in Tuesday's election and said the results reinforce the notion that “our Democratic system of hard fought elections and peaceful transition of power is really the envy of the world.”

In electing Donald Trump, the American people spoke clearly and loudly for what they wanted, and “they voted for change,” Hutchinson said.

“We're wishing him well as he engages in this exciting mandate that the people of America gave him,” he added.

Regarding the Republican victories in congressional and state races, the governor had a simple reaction: “Wow,” he said.

Hutchinson said he did not think this would be a “nationalized election" where the fervor for Trump spilled over into state and local races. Arkansas has transitioned from a Democratic state to a two-party state to “now truly a red state that is impacted at every level,” he said.

The governor also commented on the passage of Issue 6, the ballot initiative Arkansans approved to legalize medical-marijuana. Hutchinson said it was well known how hard he campaigned against the proposal, adding he respects the will of the populace.

“The people have spoken on it and I think it reflects a contrarian-ness to the status quo, and [they] said 'We're going to try something different,'” the governor said.

Hutchinson said it is too early to have many details about the administrative oversight this initiative will require, but his staff has started to analyze funding, and they might pay for the projected $5 to 6 million in startup costs through rainy day funds.

There are still unknowns about the law, Hutchinson said, such as how the federal government will react to a state mandate that violates federal rules. He wants the legislation governing medical marijuana to be fair with proper regulations and include public input, he said.

As for the significance of Trump's presidency for Arkansas, Hutchinson said it "means we're going to have an administration that wants to give more flexibility to the states.”