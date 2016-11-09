Arkansas lawmaker considering switch to GOP

A Democratic state representative in Arkansas says he's considering switching to the Republican Party after the GOP expanded its majorities in both chambers of the Legislature.

Rep. Jeff Wardlaw of Hermitage said Wednesday he was close to making a decision on whether to switch parties. Wardlaw, who has served in the state House since 2011, said he planned to issue a statement Thursday about his decision.

Wardlaw declined to say why he was considering such a move, which comes a day after Republicans expanded their majorities in the House and Senate. The GOP locked up control of the Arkansas Senate before the election and will hold at least 26 of the chamber's 35 seats in January. In the Arkansas House, Republicans will hold 73 seats, and Democrats will have 27.