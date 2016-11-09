Arkansas teen charged in Waffle House robberies found hanged in jail cell

A teenager facing charges in robberies at two Arkansas Waffle House locations earlier this year was found hanged in his jail cell over the weekend, according to state police.

In a statement, Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said jailers discovered Keylan Comic, 19, of Bryant around 4:15 p.m. Saturday hanging from a bed sheet attached to a bed frame at the White County jail.

Sadler said jail staff reportedly then attempted life-saving measures on Comic until an ambulance took him to a local hospital.

Comic was pronounced dead at the hospital around 5:55 p.m. later that day, according to authorities.

The teenager was one of four accused of robbing a Waffle House in Searcy on East Race Street around 1:30 a.m. Sept. 13, Arkansas Online previously reported.

Police said that Comic was involved in a robbery at a Waffle House in Conway on Skyline Drive around 8:47 p.m. the day before.

Sadler said Comic's body has been sent to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for examination and to determine a cause of death.

The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division is investigating Comic’s death.