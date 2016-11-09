Chicken packets are no-hassle meal

These versatile packets can be prepared in the oven or tossed on the grill.

Cheesy Ranch Chicken and Potato Packets

1 pound small/baby potatoes, sliced 1/4- to 1/3-inch thick

1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts or thighs or a combination, cut into chunks

1 1/2 cups corn kernels

1 red or yellow bell pepper, chopped

1 tablespoon vegetable oil, plus more for coating foil

1 envelope ranch dressing mix

Ground black pepper

1 1/4 cups shredded cheddar cheese

4 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

4 green onions, thinly sliced

Prepare grill for medium-high heat. Alternately, heat oven to 400 degrees.

In a large bowl, combine the potatoes, chicken, corn and bell pepper. Drizzle with vegetable oil and sprinkle with ranch mix and toss to coat. Season to taste with ground black pepper.

Cut 4 (18-by-12-inch) sheets of heavy-duty aluminum foil. Coat foil with vegetable oil. Divide chicken mixture among sheets of foil. Wrap each packet securely, but loosely using double-fold seals.

Place packets, seam side up directly on grill grate or on a baking sheet (if baking). Cook 45 to 50 minutes or until chicken is cooked through and potatoes are tender. Carefully open packets, making sure to avoid the steam. Sprinkle each packet with 1/4 of the cheese, 1/4 of the bacon and 1/4 of the green onion. Serve immediately.

Makes 4 servings.

Food on 11/09/2016