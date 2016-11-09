C.J. Jones doubtful for Friday's opener

— Freshman C.J. Jones’ sprained knee will likely cause him to miss Arkansas’ season opener against Fort Wayne on Friday.

The 6-foot-5 guard injured the knee in practice last Thursday, which led coach Mike Anderson indicating he could miss up to two weeks following the Hogs’ final exhibition game a day later. Jones hasn’t been able to return to practice in full yet.

“He’s still hurting little bit,” Anderson said. “… Yesterday, he jogged straight ahead. It’s still doubtful for Friday at this point.”

Jones has a smooth shot and exceptional athleticism, skills that are expected to make him a sparkplug scorer off the bench as a freshman even on a roster with five older guards.