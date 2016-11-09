Creature Feature

I need some advice on giving pills to cats. I am having to give them to my cat for a couple of weeks and it's not going well. When I can get her mouth open and the pill in it, she spits it out. I've given pills to my dog by putting them in Greenies Pill Pockets, but she won't eat them. I think she smells the pill. Now what?

Cats don't seem to fall for the treat gambit as easily as dogs, but fortunately there are several ways to pill a cat.

Having lived with cats for more than 20 years, I've suffered the trials and scratches that come from trying to coax a reluctant kitty to take its medicine. I've learned that pilling a cat always requires patience and often takes creative thinking. Plus, it's not a bad idea to put on a long-sleeve shirt before you begin.

Here are a few tips gleaned from personal experience and other cat owners, as well as animalplanet.com and Catnip, a publication of the Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University.

• Since your cat doesn't like pill pockets, think outside the pocket and consider your cat's food tastes and preferences. You might try hiding the pill in something that your cat would find fragrant and appealing, perhaps a bite of chicken or tuna. Or, since you already have the pocket treats, make them more enticing by slipping a drop of fish oil into the pocket after adding the pill.

You also can try outsmarting the cat by giving him a couple of pill-free treats and following them with a treat containing the pill. When he accepts that, give him another plain treat.

• If your cat simply doesn't like treats -- and some cats don't -- then a pill popper might be what you need. A pill popper, or pill gun, is a slender plastic tube with plunger on one end and a slit rubber tip on the other. They're available in pet supply stores and online for as little as $3.

To use the device, you put a pill in the rubber tip, place the popper in the cat's mouth and depress the plunger. The trick is getting the popper positioned so that the pill lands at the back of the throat and triggers the cat's instinct to swallow. It's actually easier than you might think and can be done so quickly that the cat has downed the pill before it realizes what's happening.

Don't take that to mean that you can simply grab the cat and poke the popper into its mouth. The process does take a little finesse and maybe more than one attempt. The cat should be held firmly, with his hindquarters against a wall or cushion so that it cannot back away from you. Sometimes this is a two-person task, requiring one person to hold the cat's rear firmly while you hold its head.

Once you have the cat in place, tip its head back until the jaw opens naturally, then use your thumb and ring finger to press on the sides of its mouth. Slip the pill popper past the cat's teeth onto the tip of the tongue and aim for the back of the throat. If it spits out the pill, try again later. Forcing the issue can make the situation worse on you and the cat. Remember to stay calm and speak soothingly to the cat throughout the process.

• You might be able to avoid the pill challenge completely by first asking your veterinarian if the medication can be compounded into a liquid. You also can ask that the vet or one of his assistants demonstrate how to give medicine, as well as coach you through the first attempt.

Hang in there. You need patience and perseverance when it comes to cats and pills.

