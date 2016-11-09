De Queen driver dies in car wreck

BROKEN BOW, Okla. -- An Arkansas man has been killed in a fiery head-on collision in southeastern Oklahoma.

Juan Bolanos-Lopez, 22, of De Queen died in the crash Monday near Broken Bow, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

Bolanos-Lopez was driving east when his vehicle crossed the centerline of U.S. 70 and collided head-on with a westbound tractor-trailer rig, according to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Both vehicles caught fire and burned, authorities said

The driver of the semi-truck is hospitalized in stable condition, according to the report. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said that at the time of the crash, it was raining and the roadway was wet.

