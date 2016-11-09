Driveway project to close lane in LR

Construction of a driveway for a new Coulson Oil Co. convenience store on Broadway in Little Rock will require a lane closure for parts of this week and next, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said.

The southbound outside lane of Broadway, also called U.S. 70, will be closed between Eighth and Ninth streets from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily beginning Thursday and lasting through Nov. 16, weather permitting. The closure won't be in place on Saturday or Sunday, the department said.

Metro on 11/09/2016