Emergency called after Oklahoma quake

CUSHING, Okla. -- A state of emergency has been declared for Payne County after a magnitude-5 earthquake near Cushing.

Gov. Mary Fallin issued the declaration Tuesday after the Sunday night quake damaged numerous buildings in Cushing and was felt in several states. Fallin said in a news release that damage assessments are still underway.

The declaration allows state agencies to make emergency purchases related to disaster relief and preparedness and is a first step toward seeking federal aid should it be necessary. The state of emergency will last for 30 days and additional counties may be added.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma regulators have ordered the shutdown of more disposal wells that take oil-drilling wastewater and restricting the volume of others near where the earthquake struck.

The plan released Tuesday by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission's Oil and Gas Division requires seven wells within 6 miles of the epicenter to be shut down by Monday.

By Nov. 21, 16 wells within 10 miles of the epicenter must reduce volume by 25 percent of their last 30-day average, and 31 wells within 15 miles will be limited in volume to their last 30 day average.

The area affected is about 700 square miles.

The earthquake Sunday damaged dozens of buildings in Cushing, but officials say no damage has been reported at Cushing's oil terminal.

Sunday night's earthquake is the latest in a series of temblors that has rocked the Sooner State over the past few years. Not only did it strike within 1 mile of one of the country's most important strategic assets -- Cushing is the largest crude-oil trading hub in North America, with almost 60 million barrels of stored crude -- but its occurrence also raises questions over the state's ability to do anything about the significant rise in earthquakes, which has been linked to oil and gas activity.

Last year, Oklahoma experienced more than 1,000 earthquakes measuring at least 3.0 in magnitude; that's up from fewer than two in 2008. The state is now the most seismically active in the continental U.S. Seismologists believe the quakes there are the result of wastewater injection wells used by the oil and gas industry.

Horizontal oil wells in Oklahoma can produce as many as nine or 10 barrels of wastewater for every barrel of oil, and much of that fluid is injected back underground into wastewater disposal wells. The fracking revolution resulted in an enormous increase in the disposal of wastewater underground in Oklahoma. From 2009 to 2014, disposal volumes shot up 81 percent, to more than 1 billion barrels a year. It is this wastewater, injected near faults, that many seismologists, including those at the U.S. Geological Survey, say has caused the spike in earthquakes.

After years of skepticism over the relationship between fracking and earthquakes, Oklahoma's government acknowledged the link in 2015.

That summer, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, the state's oil and gas regulator, began imposing restrictions aimed at cutting the amount of wastewater disposed of underground. To date, the commission has ordered some 700 disposal wells either to shut down or reduce their volumes. That's cut disposal rates by about 800,000 barrels a day, from a high of about 2.5 million in 2014.

With the added restrictions, Oklahoma has gone from averaging more than four earthquakes a day to around two per day. The reduction, in some ways, confirms the connection between wastewater disposal and earthquakes.

"It's the closest thing we have to a smoking gun," said Jeremy Boak, director of the Oklahoma Geological Survey.

The Cushing quake was the third quake with a magnitude of 5.0 or greater so far this year in Central, the 19th temblor over the past week. It hit just two months after the biggest quake in state history, a magnitude-5.8 in Pawnee, about 25 miles south of Cushing.

That event has muted some of the enthusiasm around the Oklahoma Corporation Commission restrictions, said Dan McNamara, a research geophysicist at the U.S. Geological Survey in Denver. "For about six months, the story was that these restrictions were working, but then the 5.8 hit," said McNamara. "The small events may be trending down, but the frequency of the largest ones is going up, and that is what's troubling about this latest cluster of activity, particularly around Cushing."

Last year, McNamara co-wrote a paper that studied a sequence of earthquakes around Cushing in 2014. His paper linked the quakes to the activity of four injection wells in the vicinity. It also documented a fault line directly beneath Cushing's enormous oil tanks that was previously unknown to geologists -- the same fault that was activated Sunday.

The recent seismic activity is cause for concern, McNamara said. "It tells me that there is something else going on other than the direct injection of water underground."

Even if Oklahoma were to stop injecting wastewater tomorrow, McNamara said, the chance of large quakes will remain elevated for years to come. The pressure that fracking wastewater has added to the complex network of fault lines running beneath Oklahoma isn't going away.

"We're looking at many, many years of earthquakes as that energy dissipates through the system," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by staff members of The Associated Press and by Matthew Philips of Bloomberg News.

A Section on 11/09/2016