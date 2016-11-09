Filling protein need with a leaner option

A nourishing breakfast -- one with real staying power -- includes protein, but many people tell me they're in a rut, breakfast protein-wise. Happily, there are plenty of tasty and convenient solutions. First, there's no need to limit yourself to typical breakfast foods. Who says you can't start the day with some hummus and pita, a tuna sandwich or a bowl of lentil soup?

On the more classic end of the spectrum, there are eggs, of course, which seem to say "good morning" on the plate; milk (most people don't realize that a cup of milk has more protein than a large egg); yogurt; nuts and nut butters; and seeds. Health-conscious food lovers steer clear of breakfast meats such as sausage, with its saturated fat and nitrates. But if you are like me, you yearn for sausage's lip-smacking, savory flavor.

The accompanying recipe answers the call, adding another healthful breakfast protein to the arsenal and satisfying those sausage cravings as well.

These homemade turkey sausage patties are simple to prepare and can be refrigerated or frozen. Be sure to buy ground turkey with some fat in it, ideally 93 percent lean, because some fat is needed to achieve that rich sausage essence. Besides, even with that much fat, the meat qualifies as lean.

You can serve these patties just as you would other breakfast sausage: alongside eggs or pancakes, for example. But they also make a perfect, tasty protein for these breakfast sandwiches, stacked on whole-grain English muffins with a juicy slice of tomato, some spinach leaves and slices of buttery avocado.

Homemade Turkey Sausage Breakfast Sandwiches

For the sausage:

1 teaspoon whole fennel seed

1 teaspoon dried rubbed sage

3/4 teaspoon salt

3/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/8 teaspoon ground allspice

1 pound 93-percent lean ground turkey

1 tablespoon olive oil, divided use

For the sandwiches:

8 whole-wheat English muffins (not honey wheat)

2 cups lightly packed fresh spinach leaves

2 medium tomatoes, sliced

Flesh of 2 ripe avocados, sliced

Hot sauce and/or ketchup (optional)

Whisk together the fennel seed, sage, salt, pepper, thyme, garlic powder and allspice in a small bowl.

Place the turkey in a medium bowl, then sprinkle the seasoning blend evenly over it. Use your clean hands to gently work the seasonings into the meat, being careful not to overmix. It's OK if they are not absolutely evenly distributed throughout. Form the mixture into 8 (3-inch) patties.

Heat half the oil in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Once the oil shimmers, add half of the patties; cook until nicely browned on the outside and cooked through, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate; repeat with the remaining oil and patties.

To make the sandwiches, toast the English muffins. Place a few spinach leaves on the bottom half of each one. Add a cooked sausage patty, then a slice of tomato and a few slices of avocado on each portion. Add hot sauce and/or ketchup, if desired, then place the top of the muffin on the sandwich. Serve immediately.

Makes 8 servings.

Nutrition information: Each sandwich contains approximately 320 calories, 19 g protein, 15 g fat, 31 g carbohydrate (5 g sugar), 40 mg cholesterol, 440 mg sodium and 8 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 2.

