Floridian charged in damage at hotel

An out-of-state man is facing a felony charge after an Arkansas hotel's sprinkler system was activated, causing $1 million in damage, the Sentinel-Record reported.

According to the Hot Springs newspaper, James Roderick Gall, 51, of Keystone Heights, Fla., faces a charge of second-degree criminal mischief.

The Garland County sheriff's office went to StayBridge Suites at 103 Lookout Circle in Hot Springs on Tuesday, evacuating guests and others, according to an affidavit.

Gall later reportedly told authorities that he put a clothes hanger on the fire sprinkler to dry some clothes he had washed. When his girlfriend went to get the clothes down, the sprinkler activated, the Sentinel-Record reported.

The hotel's management estimated the damage at $1 million, including loss of revenue over a four-day period and water damage to multiple floors of the building.

Gall was booked into the Garland County jail and later released on $2,500 bond, records show. He has an appearance set for Monday in district court.

