GOP maintains grip on majority in House

WASHINGTON -- Republicans retained their lock on the House for two more years, as GOP candidates triumphed in a checkerboard of districts in Florida, Virginia and elsewhere.

Democrats who had envisioned big gains in suburban and ethnically diverse districts instead seemed on track for modest pickups. GOP contenders were buoyed by Republican Donald Trump's battle against Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Democrats were not expecting to win the 30 seats they needed to capture control of the House, but both sides had expected they would cut into the GOP's majority by perhaps a dozen seats. Republicans currently hold a 247-188 majority, including three vacant seats, the most the GOP has commanded since its 270-seat majority in 1931.

By late evening, Republicans had won at least 218 seats -- guaranteeing control -- and just four of their incumbents had lost. The GOP retained seats in Minnesota, New York, Colorado, Iowa and Wisconsin that Democrats had sought to grab.

"This could be a really good night for America," House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., who won a 10th term, told supporters in his hometown of Janesville, Wis.

In Florida, freshman GOP Rep. Carlos Curbelo won a race that underscored how Trumpwould have little negative effect on Republicans. Democrats targeted the Miami-area district, where about 7 in 10 voters are Hispanic, and the race became one of the country's most expensive with an $18 million price tag. But Curbelo distanced himself from his party's nominee and held on.

Florida, where court-ordered redistricting created several competitive races, was also the site of Election Day's first two defeated incumbents, both Republicans. Political newcomer Stephanie Murphy, 38, ousted 12-term veteran Rep. John Mica, 73, in the Orlando area, and GOP Rep. David Jolly lost his St. Petersburg seat to Democrat Charlie Crist, once the state's GOP governor.

Freshman Rep. Barbara Comstock of Virginia kept her seat in the suburbs of Washington, D.C., despite Democrats' relentless attempts to tie her to Trump. The two sides spent more than $20 million on that contest in a district of highly educated, affluent voters that both sides had viewed as vulnerable to a Democratic takeover.

Democrats spent $4 million and beat GOP Rep. Scott Garrett, a member of the hard-right House Freedom Caucus from a northern New Jersey suburb of New York City. And they defeated Rep. Bob Dold, a GOP moderate from the Chicago suburbs where Democratic strength proved overpowering.

One seat highly sought by Democrats was that of eight-term Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., who dogged President Barack Obama with probes into the 2012 deaths of four Americans in Benghazi, Libya, and into what he said was Internal Revenue Service mistreatment of conservative groups. Another was the seat of

The parties' candidates and outside groups spent nearly $1.1 billion combined on House campaigns, shy of the $1.2 billion record in 2012, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, a nonpartisan research group. Republicans had a slight financial edge.

While Trump hurt Republicans in some areas, his appeal to working-class white voters and their antipathy to Clinton were helping GOP candidates in others.

That seemed likely to help Republicans limit an erosion of their House majority, which would have left hard-line conservatives with added clout to vex party leaders.

Even with the Ryan-led House GOP's current formidable advantage, work has stalled on spending bills after hitting objections from conservatives, including the roughly 40 members of the Freedom Caucus. A major winnowing of moderate GOP lawmakers, which hadn't materialized by early today, would increase dissident Republicans' leverage next year.

Ryan, who has said he wants to be speaker in the new Congress, is not immune to ire from the Freedom Caucus and other Republicans upset over his refusal to campaign for Trump.

Information for this article was contributed by Andrew Taylor of The Associated Press.

