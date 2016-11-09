RAZORBACKS REPORT: Hogs get first run in CFP poll

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas earned the first College Football Playoff ranking in school history Tuesday night, coming in at No. 25 in the second set of rankings by the CFP selection committee this year.

The CFP rankings are in their third season, and their first with Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt as chairman after Arkansas' Jeff Long was chairman the first two years.

The Razorbacks (6-3, 2-3 SEC) were ranked in the top 25 of The Associated Press and USA Today Coaches polls for six consecutive weeks before falling out after a 56-3 loss at Auburn two weeks ago. They are not in those polls this week, but are among the top three of others receiving votes in both.

On Saturday, Arkansas will host No. 24 LSU (5-3, 3-2), which fell 11 spots after its 10-0 home loss to No. 1 Alabama last week, at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Wise time

Defensive lineman Deatrich Wise said he did not participate in Tuesday's practice but expects to return today as he continues to rehab a sore shoulder he injured at Auburn.

Wise played 20 snaps off the bench against Florida, mainly as a third-down inside player. The Arkansas staff made changes to move Jeremiah Ledbetter to the "R" end spot and gave McTelvin Agim more work at the 3 technique.

"It kind of reminded me of last year, to do third down coming off the bench," Wise said. "I was well rested during the week, and I knew when third down came, I had to do something because I wasn't doing anything else."

Wise posted two tackles and combined with Ledbetter on a 3-yard sack of Luke Del Rio at the Florida 1 on a first-down snap in the fourth quarter.

Best game

Secondary coach Paul Rhoads liked the performances of safeties Josh Liddell and Santos Ramirez, who both notched interceptions last week against Florida.

"If you looked at it from a combined standpoint ... I'd tell you the safeties played our best game," Rhoads said. "I don't know if one or the other played their best game, although I'd say that Josh did.

"He was very sharp in both run and pass, played with excellent footwork and communicated well and got us in the right checks. ... He did a fantastic job of that. I thought Santos did a really nice job of coming back from the previous performance and playing both physical and fast and showing up in both the pass and the run game."

Du-Whop

Junior Damon "Duwop" Mitchell's jaw-rattling tackle of Florida kick returner Chris Thompson on Saturday has turned into an often-played clip and was one of the SEC Network's plays of the week.

Mitchell dropped Thompson with a lowered left shoulder at the end of an 18-yard kickoff return to start the second half during the Razorbacks' 31-10 victory.

"That was, I'd have to say, if not the biggest, then one of the biggest hits I've ever seen in person and in general," said senior safety Jared Collins, who used to play on the kick coverage team. "You know the coaches played it over and over again. It was great to watch it again."

Secondary coach Paul Rhoads, who handles the kickoff coverage unit, said: "That was the top play of the season for that unit, as far as I'm concerned.

"What got lost on that play a little, Khalia Hackett does a nice job of bending around and diving in and getting a piece to push the guy a little toward Duwop. Duwop's got him sighted in, and he's not afraid to hit it full speed and he hit that one full speed."

Baker a finalist

Two players in Saturday's Battle for the Boot are among the 10 semifinalists for the Brandon Burlsworth Trophy, the Springdale Rotary Club announced Tuesday.

Arkansas punter Toby Baker and LSU fullback J.D. Moore made the Burlsworth cut, along with last year's winner, Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield; Indiana receiver Mitchell Paige; Iowa State receiver Trever Ryen; Nebraska center Dylan Utter; Northwestern receiver Austin Carr; Temple defensive lineman Haason Reddick; Washington State quarterback Luke Falk; and Wisconsin running back Dare Ogunbowale.

Fans can vote on the award via www.burlsworthtrophy.com through Nov. Sunday. The selection committee will name three finalists Tuesday, and the trophy will be presented Dec. 5.

Openers

LSU has not scored on its opening drive of a game this season. The Tigers have punted to end their first possession in their first seven games, then missed a field goal on their first series against Alabama last week.

Arkansas has scored three times -- a touchdown against Texas State, and field goals against TCU and Alcorn State -- with its first possessions. The Razorbacks have punted five times on their first series, including the past four games in a row, and ended their first drive in the season opener against Louisiana Tech on an interception.

Arkansas has received the opening kickoff in all but one game, the 49-30 loss to Alabama.

Coaches' picks

The Arkansas coaching staff selected tailback Rawleigh Williams and receiver Drew Morgan as their offensive players of the week, safety Josh Liddell as defensive player of the week, and kicker Adam McFain and Josh Williams as special teams players of the week after the Hogs' 31-10 victory over Florida.

Rawleigh Williams rushed for 148 yards and 2 touchdowns and had 170 all-purpose yards, while Morgan caught a game-high 7 passes for 95 yards and 1 touchdown. Liddell had an interception, a pass break-up that led to teammate Santos Ramirez's 24-yard interception return for a touchdown, and 2 tackles.

On the scout teams, Jackson Hannah was offensive player of the week, Briston Guidry was defensive player of the week and Blake Kern was special teams player of the week.

Bama beat

Arkansas will face LSU after a Tigers' loss to Alabama once again. Ever since Missouri replaced LSU as Arkansas' season-ending game, LSU has fallen to the Crimson Tide the week before playing the Razorbacks. Alabama beat LSU 10-0 on Saturday, 20-13 in overtime in 2014 and 30-16 last year.

LSU lost 17-0 at Arkansas in 2014 and 31-14 in Baton Rouge, La., last season.

Arkansas will face Mississippi State on Nov. 19 after the Bulldogs play at Alabama the previous week.

Flag football

Arkansas had its worst game of the season from a penalty perspective. The Razorbacks were flagged nine times for 97 yards against Florida. Their previous high had been seven penalties in two separate games and 71 penalty yards against Ole Miss.

"We have to eliminate them. We have to play clean," Arkansas offensive coordinator Dan Enos said. "That's one of the edges for our team, to play clean. Early in the season, we didn't seem to have those problems."

Enos pointed out that Arkansas had two illegal block penalties that were away from the play.

Florida drew just three penalties for 34 yards, but they were damaging. Jalen Tabor committed a pass interference penalty on third down on the play before Rawleigh Williams' 6-yard touchdown run in the first half. Quincy Wilson had a pass interference against Keon Hatcher late in the second quarter to set up Austin Allen's 7-yard touchdown pass to Drew Morgan. Marcus Maye drew a pass interference call on a third and 10 late in the third quarter that preceded Adam McFain's 36-yard field goal early in the fourth.

Sports on 11/09/2016