Happy birthday. You know who needs you, and you know why. Being there for others brings you a profound sense of satisfaction, never mind the fact that efforts and energy will boomerang back in triplicate. You'll be a mentor in January and a student in March. An investment will pay off handsomely in May.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): They are acting as though the situation calls for restraint. Not really. It's just that no one is taking initiative. Get in there and make things memorable.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Many wonderful ideas started out as dreams. You will again meet a prophecy, solution or generally actionable idea in dreamland.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You can't stand "phoning it in." If you don't feel fully committed to the performance, you'll take it as a sign you need to reach deeper and try harder. You expect the same from others.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Before you go into battle, ask yourself if it's necessary or if you've merely gotten so used to struggling that you've made it your default. Stop fighting for your freedom and start behaving as a person who is already free.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Sometimes your high expectations stop you from fully enjoying what is. Not today. Remain open-minded and your projection of what might occur will only serve to make things more magical.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): This started last night. The ideas you went to sleep with threw a caucus in your head, and their decisions will make you a different person today than you were yesterday, as evidenced by an unusual choice you make.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You know what it's like to be your own worst enemy. There was a time when, inexplicably, you acted against your best interests, but now you seek victory over that part of yourself and your better angels will win out.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Boredom isn't just for spoiled kids and over-privileged inhabitants of First World countries. It's actually a genuinely soul-sucking danger that you should take rather seriously and pre-emptively defend against.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): As for the ones who act as though the rest of the world was born to serve them -- no one benefits from this dynamic. Be bold. Burst that bubble. Draw the boundaries and restore the balance.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Those who were born into unconventional home situations often long for what they believe is normalcy, while the so-called "normals" seek a life that defies tradition. Whichever category you're in, you'll stretch into the other.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Your relationship with time will be a focus. There's this pull to do something different with your minutes, as you'd prefer them to feel like they are flowing one to the next instead of merely separating events.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The one you love will love you back, though perhaps not in the manner you would prefer. This is partly about selfishness and partly about misinformation. Don't hint. Just tell the other person what to do.

