Jimmy Dykes, players address kneeling during the anthem

— Updates from the press conference for Jimmy Dykes and Razorback women's players.

Jimmy Dykes

— Has spent the last week watching a strong group of young women support each other. The players have expressed that they no longer plan to kneel.

— Impressed with the team. They've been through a lot the last four or five days.

— A month ago, when discussions began, he didn't want to listen. Now he can't listen enough. They continue to have great conversations with each other. Had them after the game and over the weekend. Conversations after every practice with new variables brought to the table. It's an encouragement to him, being 40 years older, to see how they talk stuff out.

— They're exited to move on and are excited about Project Unify.

— Team met this morning at 7 and talked about some other possible titles for the project, but they ultimately want to see unity in the country, campus and communities. They are unified with Project Unify.

— They talk about the power of listening in the program. That's gone to another level in the past two weeks. The players had very strong opinions. After Thursday, he said how proud he was for them to have different views and different methods of expression, but at the end of the day, they are Razorbacks.

— It's been a distraction. Life is about distractions and how you handle them and grow from them. For him, he's ready to play his first game. All along, he's been clear on his feeling about the national anthem.

— On schools pulling out of elementary: There is freedom of choice, which makes America the greatest country. Maybe they'll reconsider.

Jordan Danberry

— They knelt to bring awareness, not to disrespect the flag. They've heard from the fans and will no longer kneel.

Jailyn Mason

— The team was involved in a community outreach initiative involving police officers Saturday. They have started a program named Project Unify that fosters discussion.