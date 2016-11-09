Johnny Gibson embraces 'Gibby' identity

— Kurt Anderson has two nicknames for Arkansas sophomore right guard Johnny Gibson.

One is good. The other, not so much.

“He’s been a tale of two guys,” Anderson said. “I mess with him a little bit and say, ‘Hey, who’s gonna show up today? Is it gonna be Gibby or is it gonna be Gubby?’ When Gibby shows up, Gibby can play with anybody in this conference, but he was wildly inconsistent.”

The good news?

“He hasn’t been practicing like Gubby in a while, so that’s good,” Anderson said. “I don’t know that guy anymore.”

Gibson became more consistent with his footwork and how he finished plays. Flashes turned into regular production. He started spending extra time in Anderson’s office going over film. He asked questions during meetings.

Gubby wasn’t present at all Saturday during Arkansas’ 31-10 drubbing of then-No. 11 Florida. Gibson made his first start and was highly impressive, helping key an Arkansas line that paved the way for 223 rushing yards and didn’t allow a sack while all the starters were in the game.

“Johnny played awesome,” senior left tackle Dan Skipper said. “Having not played really at all, to go out there and strain and knock people around and play physical, that was great to see.”

Gibson was in a reserve role throughout Arkansas’ first eight games and didn’t get on the field when the game was in doubt. That changed during the bye week when he approached coach Bret Bielema during the bye week asking for a chance to play, an idea Anderson vouched for to Bielema and offensive coordinator Dan Enos.

Gibson’s performance in practice did the rest.

“He obviously prepared himself well and played a really good game,” Anderson said.

As if Gibson making his first start against a Florida defense ranked near the top of the SEC wasn’t enough, he had to flip to left guard in the middle of a drive during the second quarter when Hjalte Froholdt went down with an injury. The adjustment, one Skipper has had to make before, impressively didn’t impact his play.

“It’s not fun,” Skipper said of making the move during the game. “Especially (because) it wasn’t between drives, it was the next play. That just shows the athleticism that kid has. He’s a heck of an athlete and finally put all the pieces together.”

The move was one Gubby couldn’t make. Gibby did.