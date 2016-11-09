Kats' encore requests: Rolls, Sue's pie recipe

Recipes that appear in Idea Alley have not been tested by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

As the winter holidays approach, I thought it would be a good time to revisit two popular recipes that are frequently requested in Idea Alley.

It's hard to beat the flavor and ease of these yeast rolls. This recipe is a relative newcomer to Idea Alley, shared by Frank Miles in 2008, but it has become a favorite of many Alley Kats.

Jail House Rolls

2 packages dry yeast

1 1/2 cups lukewarm water

1 cup mashed potatoes

1 cup butter, melted, PLUS more for brushing dough

3 eggs, slightly beaten

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1 cup granulated sugar

7 cups all-purpose flour

To make the dough: Pour yeast granules into lukewarm water and stir gently until dissolved. In a large bowl, mix together the mashed potatoes, melted butter, beaten eggs, salt and sugar. Blend in flour. Add yeast water and mix well.

Put into a large bowl and cover with a cold, damp cloth. Let dough rest in the refrigerator overnight.

To prepare the dough for baking: Grease muffin tin(s). Pinch off amount of dough needed. Place dough on a slightly floured cloth or board and roll out to a 1/2-inch thickness. Brush dough with melted butter (be generous). Cut into 1-by-3-inch strips. Roll strips and put 3 in each muffin tin cup. Let rise in a warm place until doubled in size, usually 1 to 2 hours. Brush tops lightly with butter. Bake at 400 degrees 20 to 25 minutes or until lightly browned on top. Watch to make sure they're not overdone.

To make cinnamon rolls: This dough makes excellent cinnamon or orange rolls. Roll out as above, paint with butter and sprinkle generously with a mixture of sugar and cinnamon. For orange rolls, add grated orange zest. Ice as desired.

Note: To save unused dough, place in refrigerator covered with damp cloth. Once a day, punch down the dough and let it rise again. When you want to bake rolls, pinch off the amount of dough needed and proceed as described above.

Sue Lopez, owner of Sue's Pie Shop, shared this recipe back in 2003. The pie was a popular item on her menu when the shop was in business, and a popular request in Idea Alley.

Carmel Nut Pie

Filling:

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 cups milk

2 egg yolks

1 tablespoon butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 (9-inch) baked pie shell

Whipped cream for serving, optional

Topping:

1 egg yolk

1/4 cup granulated sugar

2 1/2 tablespoons milk

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons butter

1/4 cup chopped pecans

To make the filling: In a medium saucepan, mix sugar, flour, cocoa and salt together. Add milk and cook over medium heat until mixture thickens and comes to a full boil. Add a small amount of the hot filling to the beaten egg yolks and mix well; add egg yolk mixture to saucepan. Cook until it returns to a full boil. Remove from heat, stir in butter and vanilla; cool. Pour into baked pie shell.

To make the topping: Beat egg yolk in small saucepan. Gradually add sugar, mixing well. Stir in milk, vanilla and butter. Cook over medium heat until thick. Cool. Stir in pecans and spread over pie filling. Chill.

To serve: Garnish with whipped cream, if desired.

Makes 1 pie.

