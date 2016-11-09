Klappenbach ahead in judicial runoff

After finishing second in the March judicial election, Fordyce Public Defender Mark Klappenbach held a lead early in Tuesday's runoff election for the Arkansas Court of Appeals' District 5 seat.

With 77 of 245 precincts reporting, unofficial returns were:

Klappenbach 21,351

James McMenis 15,332

Neither candidate gained a majority in the three-way race in the March 1 election. In the election, which coincided with the March primaries, McMenis came in first with 41 percent of the vote, edging Klappenbach by about 2 percentage points.

Third-place finisher Job Serebrov, a state administrator, earned 18 percent of the vote and was not included in the runoff. Serebrov's wife later served on McMenis' campaign committee, though Serebrov said his state position prevented him from endorsing a candidate.

"We're hopefully optimistic," Klappenbach said, noting that he led in early voting in Dallas, Calhoun and Cleveland counties.

The Court of Appeals judges are chosen in nonpartisan elections and serve eight-year terms. They are paid $161,500 a year. It is the state's second-highest court and is made up of 12 judges from seven districts.

District 5, comprising 13 southern Arkansas counties, is one of the two districts that elect a single judge to the Court of Appeals. The other is District 7 in southeast Arkansas.

Both candidates said geography played a large factor in the election, with voters favoring the candidate with roots closest to them.

"Were counting on the [Election Day] votes to carry the day," McMenis said early in the evening. "It wasn't what I was hoping for, that's for sure."

