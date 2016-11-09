On Christianity

DEAR REV. GRAHAM: Years ago I did something that was very, very wrong, and I'll never get over my burden of guilt. Not only was it wrong, but I disappointed a lot of people. I know you'll say God is willing to forgive me, but I just can't believe it.

-- S.J.

DEAR S.J.: It's not what I say that's important, but what God says -- and He has told us very clearly that He is willing to forgive every sin we have ever committed, if we will only repent and put our faith and trust in Christ. The Bible says, "The Lord is compassionate and gracious. ... He does not treat us as our sins deserve" (Psalm 103:8, 10).

If God didn't love us, then we'd have no reason to believe He would ever forgive us. But God does love us -- and the proof is Jesus Christ, who came down from Heaven and became the final and complete sacrifice for our sins. Sin is serious; it is so serious that God can't simply erase it or pretend it never happened. Sin instead must be judged -- and on the cross Jesus Christ took upon Himself the judgment and Hell that you and I deserve. Think of it: He died in your place.

This is why we can be forgiven. The price for our redemption has been paid, divine justice has been satisfied -- and God now offers to forgive us, freely and fully. The Bible says, "Therefore, there is now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus" (Romans 8:1).

Don't carry your burden of guilt and shame any longer. Instead, turn to Christ and put your faith and trust in Him. God freely offers you the gift of His forgiveness and salvation. Receive it by giving your burden -- and your whole life -- to Christ today.

