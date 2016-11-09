Home /
One killed, one hurt when pickup overturns on Arkansas highway
This article was published today at 9:09 a.m.
One Arkansas man was killed and another hurt when a pickup overturned on a state highway, authorities said.
Kevin M. Williams Jr., 32, of Pearcy was driving a 2003 Chevy pickup south on Arkansas 227 in Garland County shortly after 6:15 p.m. when the truck crossed the centerline, according to an Arkansas State Police report.
Police say the vehicle then overcorrected, causing it to overturn.
Williams suffered fatal injuries. A passenger in the pickup, 36-year-old Timothy W. Marguis of Hot Springs, was also hurt, though the extent of his injuries was not listed in the report.
Conditions at the time of the single-vehicle wreck were said to be rainy and wet.
The death was the 458th on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.
