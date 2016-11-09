Parents: Let children learn from failure

At the Illinois Music Association's annual piano competition, three pianists in each level win trophies ranking them from first to third place.

Inevitably, there are more than a few teary children who don't medal. Those kids can get lollipops. If the sugar doesn't help, parents can buy award ribbons, so that although they lose the competition, the kids can still feel like winners.

At a time when children are presented with awards for participating or even showing up, it's not surprising that parents can buy a ribbon. But every time we give our children an award for something they didn't legitimately achieve, we're doing them a disservice that can last significantly longer than the high of receiving the award lasts, says Chris Hudson, founder of Understanding Teenagers, a blog that assists "adults [in helping] teenagers in a rapidly changing world."

"Ironically, participation medals don't build confidence, but they do create entitlement," he says. "Confidence and resilience don't come from false praise or rewarding normal behavior."

While parents may believe that the trophies and ribbons build confidence, the real confidence comes from actively encouraging the kids as they take risks, apply themselves and make a real effort to get something done, Hudson says.

The most supportive parents are those who understand that love and support should be unconditional and untethered from performance, and should focus on process rather than product, Jessica Lahey, author of The Gift of Failure: How the Best Parents Learn to Let Go So Their Children Can Succeed.

She has her own advice: "Treat a low grade and a high grade similarly through a focus on process: 'What did you do to get that grade?' or 'What study strategies worked this time around, and what might you change for next time?' rather than focus on the product."

Process is the most important thing for parents and children to focus on, rather than the end result, she says. This is the highly controllable, education-rich environment, which leads to confidence and learning.

And if parents praise children for doing a great job at sports games, competitions or on an art project -- when, in fact, they just went through the motions -- kids know better, and it does no good, Lahey says.

"When a child asks a parent, 'Do you like this painting?' the best possible answer is, 'What do you think of your painting?'" she suggests.

The earlier parents can help children develop their sense of self, which is their internal barometer to measure the quality of their own work, the better.

"Our opinion of their creative genius, in the end, no matter how warranted, means very little until they can tell the difference between a slipshod effort and a breakthrough, bravura performance," Lahey says.

Still, sometimes, a child works hard and still fails.

That's all part of the learning process, which builds confidence, Lahey says.

"It is not just important to allow kids to fail and to experience the natural consequences of those failures, it's the basis for learning," she says. "Kids learn from seeing efforts fail, reassessing their strategy -- maybe even throwing the strategy out the window altogether and coming up with an entirely new one -- and trying again to see how that new strategy works."

But it's very difficult for most parents to simply step back and let their child fail, though children make mistakes all the time, said Madeline Levine, psychologist and author of Teach Your Children Well: Why Values and Coping Skills Matter More Than Grades, Trophies or Fat Envelopes.

"You see how many hundreds of times kids make mistakes, and if we think of those things as failures, it's depressing, and it doesn't instill confidence," she says. "You have to allow for the fact that there's a learning curve. We get in the way of our kids' outcomes when we are so focused on the product."

Family on 11/09/2016