Pickup veers off road, rams home; baby dies

A 1-year-old baby died Monday after a pickup crashed into a house and hit the crib in which the baby was sleeping, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Driver Lucinda Harris, 51, of Little Rock veered off Arkansas 367 in south Pulaski County and crashed into a home on Terra Road, entering a bedroom and hitting the crib, according to the report.

Authorities did not release the name of the child.

Police said Harris was driving a 2012 Dodge pickup south on the road and crashed into the house at 3:31 p.m. Monday.

Brittany Hayden, 26, who lives near the crash site, said she was in a car when she saw a black truck flying through the air. She said it was a miracle that her vehicle was not hit.

"She was going at least 80 mph, at least," she said.

The baby was trapped under the truck, Hayden said, but her stepfather helped remove him.

The baby was not crying, she said. She said she feared he had brain damage.

"He wasn't reacting to anything at all, and that's when we knew something was wrong," Hayden said.

Her husband, Timothy Hayden, 30, performed CPR to try and save the baby's life, he said.

"He was trying to breathe on his own ... but he couldn't catch anything," he said.

He said paramedics arrived about 20 minutes later. Police said the baby was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital and was pronounced dead.

Signs of the crash remained Tuesday. Part of the home's roof was sunken in from the crash, the structure's foundation was disheveled and broken glass was on the driveway, steps away from a baby stroller.

Brittany Hayden's mother, Brenda McCann, who lives with her daughter, said drivers speed regularly on Arkansas 367.

"That could have been anybody's kids," she said.

There have been no charges filed in the case and an investigation into the crash is ongoing, said Bill Sadler, spokesman for the state police.

Toxicology tests will be run on the driver, Sadler said, in accordance with state law governing fatal wrecks.

Information for this report was provided by Arkansas Online.

Metro on 11/09/2016