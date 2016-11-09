Home /
Police: Arkansas man dies after Jeep overturns in foggy weather
A 29-year-old man was killed when he lost control of his vehicle on a road in Searcy County last week, according to an Arkansas State Police report.
Authorities say the single-vehicle crash happened at 6:05 a.m. Friday when Huntsville resident Justin Shane Williams was driving east on Pindall Grove Road in a 1982 Jeep.
While traveling, state police said, Williams' vehicle ran off the road and overturned, fatally injuring him.
Travel conditions at the time of the crash were described in the report as foggy and dry.
