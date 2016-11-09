Police: 62-year-old robbed while vacuuming vehicle at Little Rock gas station

An Arkansas man says an assailant stole his wallet and cellphone while he was vacuuming his vehicle at a Little Rock gas station, according to a police report.

A 62-year-old Benton man told authorities he was vacuuming his car at the Shell station at 10100 N. Rodney Parham Road around 3:10 p.m. when a man approached him from behind, according to a Little Rock police report.

The man lifted his shirt to reveal a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded the 62-year-old give him his wallet and phone, he told police.

The victim complied, and the man took off running toward the Sturbridge Apartment complex on Old Forge Drive, he told police.

Officers searched the area but could not find the robber, described by the 62-year-old as a black man who weighs roughly 180 pounds.

No suspect was identified on the report.