Police arrest man linked to fatal hit-and-run

FAYETTEVILLE -- A man wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run accident turned himself in to police Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release.

Sergio Rodriguez, 33, of 1126 S. Emily Drive faces a felony charge of leaving the scene of a personal-injury accident, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Police said Rodriguez' red pickup hit a scooter carrying two people about 8 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Crossover and Zion roads.

Hailey King, 18, of Fayetteville, died at Washington Regional Medical Center.

Osmin Gutierrez, 20, of Springdale, was listed in critical condition Tuesday afternoon, according to Sgt. Craig Stout, Fayetteville police spokesman.

State law requires drivers involved in personal-injury accidents to remain at the scene for at least 30 minutes and, if necessary, render aid or make arrangements for treatment.

The felony charge carries a sentence of up to six years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.

NW News on 11/09/2016