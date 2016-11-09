Police identify man shot, hurt near Children's Hospital in Little Rock

In a report released Wednesday, Little Rock police identified a man found shot and injured Tuesday night near Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

Authorities say Wilbert Johnson, 50, of Scott, was found at 10:18 p.m. at 1010 Wolfe St., the listed address for Jesse Powell Towers, which is just south of the hospital’s campus.

An Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter at the scene said responding officers were unsure of exactly where the shooting occurred.

Police said Johnson was shot once in his right hand and another time in his left elbow. A police department spokesman initially said the victim had been shot in the leg.

Johnson's injuries were described as not life-threatening.

While being transported to UAMS Medical Center, the report notes, Johnson refused to explain where he was shot and declined to describe who had shot him.

A substantial amount of of blood was found on the driver’s side of Johnson’s blue 1988 Cadillac Brougham, according to police.

The building's security guard told officers that he was inside the lobby area when Johnson came into the west side, lay down and told the guard that he'd been shot.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.