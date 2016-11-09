Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, November 09, 2016, 2:23 p.m.
Armed gunman robs woman sitting in her vehicle, Little Rock police say

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 2:03 p.m.

A Little Rock woman says a man stole her credit and debit cards while she sat in her car outside her apartment early Tuesday morning, according to a police report.

The 23-year-old told police that she was near her home in the 11000 block of Pleasant Ridge Road around 3 a.m. when a man approached the car.

He showed a pistol and then took her credit cards, she told police.

She described the assailant as a black man between 25 to 30 years old who stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, according to a police report.

Responding officers told the victim to contact them if she had additional information.

No suspect was identified on the report.

