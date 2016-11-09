Police: Mom charged after young son drinks vodka from sippy cup at football game

CONNEAUT, Ohio — An Ohio woman has been charged with child endangerment after she sneaked a sippy cup of vodka into a high school football game and her toddler son drank from it and became ill.

Thirty-year-old Andrea Mucciarone pleaded innocent to the misdemeanor charge Tuesday in Conneaut Municipal Court.

The public defender assigned to represent Mucciarone said Wednesday he had no comment.

Police say Mucciarone brought the sippy cup and her 23-month-old son to a Conneaut High School football game Oct. 28, and a relative later noticed something wrong with the boy when he couldn't stand up. Police were called to a hospital where the toddler was treated.

Conneaut's police chief said the toddler has been placed in the custody of a relative.

Conneaut is about 70 miles east of Cleveland.