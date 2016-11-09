Police: North Little Rock bank robbed, person of interest in custody

A person of interest is in custody after a North Little Rock bank was robbed Wednesday morning, authorities said.

North Little Rock police spokesman Sgt. Brian Dedrick said officers were called to the Bank of England branch at 11044 U.S. 165 around 10:15 a.m. in reference to a robbery.

Dedrick said a vehicle linked to the person of interest was sighted in the area of 65th Street and Interstate 30 in Little Rock and that individual, whose identity was not immediately available, was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported in the robbery, Dedrick said.

Additional information was set to be released later in the day.

