Schools back in Helena-West Helena's hands, board picked

Helena-West Helena voters elected a new School Board Tuesday, but vote tallies were not publicly available as of 10:45 p.m.

People in the Delta town also voted on a bond issue to overhaul Central High School. Those tallies were also unknown. The issue would raise taxes by 9.75 mills, or about $144 per year, on property assessed at $75,000.

Tuesday's School Board election was the first in Helena-West Helena since the Arkansas Department of Education took over the district in June 2011 amid financial woes. The state will return the district to local control once the new board is seated. The new board is expected to hold its first meeting in December.

Three candidates ran unopposed for seats: Lynn Boone will represent Zone 3; Sanetta Davis was elected to Zone 5; and Earnest Simpson Jr. won position No. 7, one of two at-large positions.

Metro on 11/09/2016