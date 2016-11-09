Sherwood backs bond issue for parks projects

Sherwood voters Tuesday supported a bond issue to add improvements to city recreational activities, according to unofficial results.

The $5.5 million bond issue wouldn't create a new tax but would provide immediate funding for city parks improvements by dedicating a portion of a current 2 percent tax to pay the bond debt. The tax rate wouldn't change.

As of 11 p.m., unofficial results were:

For 9,313

Against 4,752

The Pulaski County Election Commission didn't provide the number of precincts reporting.

City voters approved in 1992 the current 2 percent tax that would support the bond issue. The tax is levied on hotel and motel room rentals and the sale of prepared food.

Funding from the bond issue would be used to build soccer fields, tennis courts and a splash pad, plus about a dozen smaller projects, Sherwood Parks and Recreation Executive Director Sonny Janssen said. The improvements are needed for Sherwood to be able to offer families newer and additional amenities to match other central Arkansas cities, he said.

"Those are the three major projects," Janssen said Tuesday night. "Those will take about 80 percent of the money, then the rest will go for the other 12 projects.

"It's a good day for us to say the voters voted for what we want and we can improve the quality of life for all residents and move forward with it," Janssen said.

Construction could begin late in 2017, with completion over the next two years, he said.

"It'll be nice to get some of those projects completed much sooner than we would have, and it will be less expensive to do now than to wait a few years," Mayor Virginia Young said. "It's exciting for the city."

The Sherwood Advertising and Promotion Commission oversees the collection and expenditure of the tax funds. The city collected $892,154 from the tax last year, according to city finance records.

