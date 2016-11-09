Style: Holiday House opens this weekend

With Christmas rapidly approaching, the task of shopping for a long list of friends, relatives and co-workers can be daunting, Jennifer Nixon writes in Thursday’s Style section. But every year, different organizations present opportunities that make it easier: Shopping extravaganzas with dozens of vendors and a few extra activities to bring people in.

Read about Holiday House, happening this weekend in Little Rock, and Conway’s Dazzle Days and Benton’s Glitz & Garland happening next weekend.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.