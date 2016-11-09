Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, November 09, 2016, 2:14 a.m.
Top Picks - Mobile App

Super Quiz: Portmanteau words

This article was published today at 1:47 a.m.

  1. Brunch

  2. Infomercial

  3. Transistor

  4. Grexit

  5. Tanzania

  6. Bio-pic

  7. Modem

  8. Clasp

  9. Smog

ANSWERS

  1. A meal that combines breakfast and lunch: breakfast + lunch

  2. A commercial providing information: information + commercial

  3. It controls the flow of electricity: transfer + resistor.

  4. Greek withdrawal from the eurozone: Greece + exit

  5. New African republic: Tanganyika + Zanzibar

  6. A biographical film: biography + picture

  7. It connects a computer to a telephone line: modulator + demodulator.

  8. A metal object used to fasten a piece of jewelry: clutch + grasp

  9. A form of air pollution: smoke + fog

Food on 11/09/2016

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Portmanteau words

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Super Quiz: Portmanteau words

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online