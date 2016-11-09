Super Quiz: Portmanteau words

Brunch
Infomercial
Transistor
Grexit
Tanzania
Bio-pic
Modem
Clasp
Smog
ANSWERS
A meal that combines breakfast and lunch: breakfast + lunch
A commercial providing information: information + commercial
It controls the flow of electricity: transfer + resistor.
Greek withdrawal from the eurozone: Greece + exit
New African republic: Tanganyika + Zanzibar
A biographical film: biography + picture
It connects a computer to a telephone line: modulator + demodulator.
A metal object used to fasten a piece of jewelry: clutch + grasp
A form of air pollution: smoke + fog
