In a rout, Arkansas goes for Trump

Arkansas voters backed Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, handing the New York businessman and reality-TV star a landslide victory Tuesday.

In early returns, Trump led in nearly all of the state's 75 counties, faring well in all four congressional districts.

Democrat Hillary Clinton, the former secretary of state and longtime Arkansas first lady, was ahead in Pulaski and Jefferson counties and a handful of counties in the Delta.

Libertarian Gary Johnson was third early on with Evan McMullin of the Better for America Party and and Jill Stein of the Green Party vying for fourth place. Three other candidates -- Darrell Lane Castle (Constitution Party) and two independents, Lynn Kahn and Jim Hedges -- were also on the ballot.

With 2399 out of 2,534 precincts reporting, unofficial returns showed:

Trump 660,694

Clinton 366,524

Johnson 28,788

McMullin 12,787

Stein 9,611

Hedges 4,536

Castle 4,432

Kahn 3,306

Clinton led in early returns thanks to a sizable advantage in Pulaski County.

But Trump pulled ahead after roughly 125,000 votes had been counted, and never relinquished the lead.

In Little Rock, members of the Republican Party of Arkansas gathered at the Embassy Suites to wait for the election returns.

They cheered when the news was favorable, especially when the television networks announced that Trump had carried the Natural State.

Their exuberance increased as Trump drew ever closer to winning the White House.

Democrats, who gathered at Little Rock's Union Station, found plenty of reasons to rejoice early Tuesday evening as the list of blue states lengthened.

They held out hope that the nation would choose its first female president, excited that the trailblazer would be a former Arkansan.

As the minutes passed, however, the noise slowly subsided as the trajectory of the election became clear.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Democratic Party of Arkansas Chairman Vince Insalaco was still holding out hope.

"Those of us who have been involved in the process knew that it was going to be a long night," Insalaco said.

"We're going to wake up, and it's going to be Madam President," he told the crowd.

But around 10:45 p.m., Insalaco asked people to leave, telling them that the room had only been booked until 10:30 p.m.

He exited the room without speaking to reporters.

Some of those in the crowd were introduced to Clinton decades ago or have friendships that go back 40 years or more.

Ron Oliver of North Little Rock is one of them.

"I met her one morning at breakfast," in 1975, he recalled. "I remember thinking this may be the smartest person I've ever talked to."

She was sharp and well-spoken, he said. "I could see the intelligence, just really apparent."

A few of Clinton's Arkansas supporters had even booked rooms in Washington, D.C., for the inauguration. Tuesday night, they were wondering whether to pack their bags or cancel their reservations.

Though finishing a distant third, Libertarians portrayed the election as a solid step forward for their party. Johnson appeared poised to surpass his 2012 showing, when he captured 1.5 percent of the vote.

As U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford watched the national returns roll in, the Jonesboro Republican said he was encouraged by the early numbers.

"It's looking a lot better for Trump than the pundits had projected," he said.

By night's end, Republican Party of Arkansas Chairman Doyle Webb was increasingly confident.

"It 's an exciting night for the Republican Party as Trump has broadened the base of the party," he said.

The Republican was boosted by "great voter turnout" he said. "More than likely, polling didn't pick up the intensity of the voters."

It appeared that Clinton would receive a smaller share of the vote than President Barack Obama captured in 2008 and 2012. She lost resoundingly in Hempstead County, birthplace of former President Bill Clinton, and in Garland County, where the former president grew up.

McMullin, who resigned as chief policy director of the House Republican Conference to challenge Trump on the right, had the support of former Arkansas House Speaker Davy Carter, among others.

While there were a few Republican defections, Trump ended up crushing the opposition.

His Arkansas victory was hardly an upset. All of the polls had the Republican far ahead.

Leaders from both parties agreed that Arkansas, at least for now, is a solidly red state.

This is the fifth-straight time that Republican presidential candidates have carried Arkansas.

Democrats, once dominant, haven't carried the state's six electoral votes since 1996, the year President Bill Clinton won his second term.

Although Arkansas wasn't considered a battleground state in 2016, it was visited by both of the leading presidential contenders.

Trump headlined a fundraiser for the Republican Party of Arkansas in Hot Springs in July 2015, and came back in February for rallies at Barton Coliseum in Little Rock and at Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport in Highfill.

Clinton spoke at the Democratic Party of Arkansas' Jefferson-Jackson dinner in July 2015 and returned in February to speak at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Both candidates fared well in the state's March 1 presidential primaries. Trump finished first among Republicans, taking 32.8 percent of the vote. Clinton claimed a landslide victory, receiving 66.1 percent of the vote in her party's primary.

Neither candidate appeared in Arkansas during the fall campaign, focusing instead on more competitive states. But Clinton's running mate, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, made a detour to the state in August.

Information for this article was contributed by Aziza Musa, Emily Walkenhorst and Michael R. Wickline of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and Brandon Riddle of arkansasonline.com.

