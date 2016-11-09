Despite report, Hutchinson says he won't be part of Trump administration

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he will not be part of Donald Trump's administration at a news conference Wednesday, despite a Wall Street Journal story that reported the president-elect is considering him for attorney general.

Trump's transition team has been crafting a list of people to fill key roles in his administration, and Hutchinson, along with New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, were reported as possibilities to lead the Justice Department, the publication reported.

The two governors were named as candidates by two campaign aides, according to the newspaper.

When asked if he would fill any position in the administration at a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Hutchinson responded: "No ... how's that for clarity?"

Earlier that morning, the governor told reporters by electing Trump, the American people spoke clearly and loudly for what they wanted, and “they voted for change,” Arkansas Online reported.

“We're wishing him well as he engages in this exciting mandate that the people of America gave him,” he added.