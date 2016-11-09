Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, November 09, 2016, 12:19 p.m.
Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Trump wins all but 8 Arkansas counties

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:50 a.m.

donald-trump-greets-the-crowd-of-more-than-5000-at-a-rally-at-northwest-arkansas-regional-airport-on-sunday-feb-27-2016-just-days-before-the-states-march-1-primary

PHOTO BY BEN GOFF

Donald Trump greets the crowd of more than 5,000 at a rally at Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2016, just days before the state's March 1 primary.

Complete but unofficial election results show that Republican Donald Trump won all but eight Arkansas counties in Tuesday's election.

With all precincts reporting, Trump captured 60 percent of the vote in Arkansas, and Democrat Hillary Clinton won just under 34 percent.

Clinton won Pulaski County, which is Arkansas' most populous, and seven counties in the Mississippi River Delta area.

Trump saw the most enthusiastic support in Polk, Searcy and Pike counties, where about 80 percent of voters cast their ballots for him.

