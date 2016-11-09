Trump wins all but 8 Arkansas counties

Complete but unofficial election results show that Republican Donald Trump won all but eight Arkansas counties in Tuesday's election.

With all precincts reporting, Trump captured 60 percent of the vote in Arkansas, and Democrat Hillary Clinton won just under 34 percent.

Clinton won Pulaski County, which is Arkansas' most populous, and seven counties in the Mississippi River Delta area.

Trump saw the most enthusiastic support in Polk, Searcy and Pike counties, where about 80 percent of voters cast their ballots for him.