UA to hold events tied to social issues

FAYETTEVILLE -- The perspective of veterans and the meaning of the American flag should be considered along with the social concerns raised by the six University of Arkansas women's basketball players who kneeled during the national anthem last week, Chancellor Joe Steinmetz said Tuesday.

An "educational series" is in the works for the campus that would include those perspectives, Steinmetz told students at an event for first-generation college students enrolled in UA's Honor College.

"The issue with the kneeling during the national anthem, it really centers on a perceived disrespect for the flag and its connection and meaning to veterans," Steinmetz said. "And so people have to understand on campus here that different groups feel differently about our flag."

A few state lawmakers have either spoken publicly or written posts on social media criticizing the university's response to the protest, which students said reflected their concerns about police killings of blacks and other minority-group members.

Other collegiate and professional athletes have also kneeled during the anthem, voicing similar reasons.

"Believe me, I've gotten lots of communications on this issue," Steinmetz told students.

In a statement Friday, Steinmetz said he supported the players, citing the importance of freedom of speech and emphasizing that the students did not intend to denigrate the flag or show disrespect to veterans, "but rather to simply raise awareness of an important issue of concern in our communities."

Other campus officials, including coach Jimmy Dykes and Athletic Director Jeff Long, also issued statements of support, with the various statements in turn eliciting criticism from some fans and lawmakers.

To students Tuesday, Steinmetz said "there's a set of people in the state that are very angry with the statements I made, because I said we have First Amendment rights to guard."

Steinmetz, who became UA's top leader on Jan. 1 after serving as provost at Ohio State University, called it "an eye opener." He said, however, he should not have been surprised.

"If this happened somewhere else, we'd unfortunately see the same thing," he said.

He addressed the issue in his response to a student's question about reaction to the protest and how UA can ensure students from minority groups have a welcoming environment at UA.

"We have to work harder to communicate that to students that are here. We actually have to work harder on the issues that we have right here," Steinmetz said.

He said he believes in education and dialog, and said his communications recently with lawmakers have "been along those lines."

After the event, Steinmetz clarified to the Democrat-Gazette that he'd like a series of events on a variety of social issues, with the first to take place in the spring semester. The idea is to bring the discussion to the wider UA community, Steinmetz said, with perhaps members of the women's basketball team participating.

Athletic department spokesman Kevin Trainor did not respond to a request for comment from either the women who participated in the protest or UA athletic department leaders about participating in such an event.

