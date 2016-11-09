Woman gets wish, loses school board election bid

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. — Bridget Smith wanted voters not to elect her to Frankenmuth's school board — and they didn't.

Smith filed earlier this year to run for one of three four-year terms on the school board but afterward was hired to serve as Frankenmuth's city manager.

When she was being hired by the Bavarian-themed community about 75 miles northwest of Detroit, Smith indicated that she would drop her school board bid. But the deadline to withdraw had passed, and her name remained on Tuesday's ballot.

She encouraged voters not to cast ballots for her. Smith placed last among the four candidates.