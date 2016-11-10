1 person dead in Pulaski County shooting, sheriff's office says

The Pulaski County sheriff’s office says a 65-year-old man is dead after a shooting Thursday afternoon.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Lt. Carl Minden said his agency was called about 2 p.m. to the 23600 block of Arkansas 365 in reference to a shooting.

Minden later in the afternoon confirmed the victim's identity as Jerry Stubbs, adding that authorities are investigating his death as a homicide.

Investigators remained at the scene as of around 4:15 p.m., canvassing the neighborhood for possible leads on the shooter, Minden said.

Traffic had been reduced to one lane on Arkansas 365 in that area at the time, he said.

Minden said the property where Stubbs was found had a metal carport with a table and chairs where residents would come to play games and visit.

"It isn't unusual for someone to be there," he said.

No other injuries were reported, according to the sheriff's office.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story and read Friday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.