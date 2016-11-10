2 Hogs invited to Senior Bowl

— Tight end Jeremy Sprinkle and punter Toby Baker both received invitations to the Senior Bowl last week.

The Senior Bowl, played in Mobile, Ala., is the premier post-season all-star game with the highest attendance of NFL scouts, general managers and coaches.

“It’s a great honor for me,” Sprinkle said. “I would say at the beginning of the season this has been one of my goals. It was good to receive that.”

Sprinkle has 23 catches for 266 yards and 4 touchdowns. Baker’s punting average of 44.8 yards per punt ranks 16th in the nation.