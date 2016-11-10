Arkansas Democrats secure majority on House tax panel

LITTLE ROCK — Democrats will have a majority of seats on an Arkansas House panel that will take up any proposals to cut taxes next year, despite the party's ranks thinning in the majority-Republican Legislature.

Democrats on Thursday secured 11 of the 20 seats on the House Revenue and Taxation Committee as representatives caucused and selected committees ahead of next year's legislative session. The meeting came two days after Republicans expanded their majorities in the House and Senate.

The panel will be key during next year's session, with Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson proposing a $50 million income tax cut that would take effect in the fiscal year that begins July 2018. Other Republicans are expected to push for deeper cuts during next year's session.

