Arkansas man had 2 pounds of marijuana, other drugs, police say

An Arkansas man faces a handful of drug charges after police say they found 2 pounds of marijuana and other illicit substances at his home Wednesday, according to a police report.

Police pulled over James Debrynne Phillips, 32, of North Little Rock near the intersection of Lindenhurst Drive and Whitby Lane around 2:19 p.m. for a potential window tint violation, the North Little Rock officer wrote in the report.

The officer said he smelled marijuana during the stop and later found three bags of the drug as well as a pill bottle with a marijuana cigarette inside of it in the car, the report said.

Then, authorities searched Phillips' residence in the 1100 block of Nicole Drive. Police say they found more than 2 pounds of marijuana as well as cocaine, methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, promethazine, Xanax, Ambien and drug paraphernalia, according to the report.

Phillips faces multiple charges including simultaneous possession of guns and drugs, possession of a firearm by certain persons, possession of schedule IV and II substances with purpose and maintaining a drug premises.

A court date is scheduled for Thursday morning.