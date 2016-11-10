Autopsy: 13-year-old boy killed by police shot 3 times

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Autopsy results show a 13-year-old Ohio boy fatally shot by Columbus police earlier this year was struck three times on his left side.

Police say Tyre King was shot Sept. 14 after he ran from an officer investigating a reported armed robbery and pulled a BB gun that looked like a real firearm.

The report from Franklin County Coroner Dr. Anahi Ortiz said Tyre was hit on the left side of his head, chest and abdomen.

The report listed the cause of death as gunshot wounds and the manner of death as homicide, which is the county's standard designation when a person is shot.

The case will go to a grand jury after a police investigation to determine whether officers will face charges.