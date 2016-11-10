Teen charged in Arkansas Waffle House robberies found hanged in jail cell

A teenager facing charges in robberies at two Arkansas Waffle House locations earlier this year was found hanged in his jail cell over the weekend, according to state police.

Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said jailers discovered Keylan Comic, 19, of Bryant around 4:15 p.m. Saturday hanging from a bedsheet attached to a bed frame at the White County jail.

Sadler said jail staff members reportedly attempted lifesaving measures on Comic until an ambulance took him to a local hospital.

Comic was pronounced dead at the hospital around 5:55 p.m., according to authorities.

The teenager was one of four accused of robbing a Waffle House on East Race Street in Searcy around 1:30 a.m. Sept. 13.

Police said that Comic was involved in a robbery at a Waffle House in Conway on Skyline Drive around 8:47 p.m. the day before.

Sadler said Comic's body has been sent to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for examination and to determine a cause of death.

The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division is investigating Comic's death.

State Desk on 11/10/2016