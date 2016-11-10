COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

Nov. 10

Master Gardeners Meeting

RUSSELLVILLE — The Pope County Master Gardeners will meet at 1 p.m. in Room 414 of the Russellville First Assembly, 124 E. G St. The speaker will be Katie Ewing with the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department, who will discuss wildflowers along the state’s highways.

VOCES8 Concert

CONWAY — The British choral ensemble VOCES8 will give a concert at 7:30 p.m. in Reynolds Performance Hall at the University of Central Arkansas. The group, formed in 2003, performs everything from Renaissance polyphony to modern jazz and pop. Tickets range from $27 to $40. UCA students will be admitted free with a valid student ID. Tickets may be purchased online at uca.edu/publicappearances/night-out/voces-8/. For more information, contact Amanda Horton, director of Reynolds, at (501) 450-3682 or ahorton@uca.edu.

Maumelle AARP Meeting

MAUMELLE — Maumelle AARP Chapter 5359 will meet at 6 p.m. at the Maumelle Senior Wellness Center. Herb Sanderson, Arkansas AARP state director, will give a presentation. Anyone who is 50 or older is invited to attend. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact chapter president Doug Ladner at (501) 413-8184 or membership chairman Fred Fleming at (501) 350-6102.

Byrd & Street Concert

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library will present Byrd & Street in concert at 7 p.m. Kathy Street and Tommy Byrd, noted for their “impeccable male/female harmony,” and “solid first-class songwriting” have been making music together since 2001. Their CDs have made the Folk DJ Best of Year Charts, Freeform American Roots Charts, Americana Charts and the Texas Roots Charts. All library events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Nov. 10 and 11

Fried Pie Sale

PERRYVILLE — Perryville United Methodist Church will continue its fried pies and smoked ribs sale through Friday. The 17th annual Fried Pie Sale is sponsored and prepared by the United Methodist Women. Pies will be available for $2 each in apple, apricot, peach and chocolate, as well as sugar-free apple, apricot and peach. The Holy Smokers, or United Methodist Men, will prepare the smoked ribs. A full rack of ribs, served with baked beans and slaw, will cost $25. For more information, call the church office at (501) 889-5314 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Nov. 11

Holiday Closing

RUSSELLVILLE — The Hughes Community Center offices, 1000 E. Parkway Drive, will be closed for observance of Veterans Day. The building will be open for an event. For more information, call the center at (479) 968-1272.

Disabled American Veterans Benefit

MORRILTON — Disabled American Veterans chapters in Conway and Faulkner counties will join with Magie Ford Lincoln Co. in Morrilton in a Drive 4 UR Community event from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Veterans Day. For every person who test-drives a Focus, Escape or any other qualifying new Ford vehicle during this event, Ford Motor Co. will donate $20 to the Disabled American Veterans of Conway and Faulkner counties.

Nov. 12

Spaghetti and Sausage Dinner

NEW DIXIE — St. Boniface Catholic Church will have a spaghetti and sausage dinner from 4-7:30 p.m. in St. Boniface Hall. The dinner will feature homemade rolls and peach cobbler. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12. Children younger than 6 may eat free with a parent. The public is invited. For carryout meals, call (501) 759-2896 after 3:30 p.m.

Second Saturday Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Second Saturday Bingo will take place at St. Albert Catholic Church, 21 Park Road. Play will start with Quickfire games at 5:30 p.m.

There will be a concession stand with dinner items and homemade desserts.

Fame the Musical

CONWAY — Fame the Musical will be presented at 7:30 p.m. at the University of Central Arkansas’ Reynolds Performance Hall. The performance contains adult themes and mature content. Tickets are $30 to $40 for adults, $27 to $37 for seniors and alumni, and $10 for UCA students. For tickets, call UCA Ticket Central at (501) 450-3265 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or toll-free in Arkansas at (866) 810-0012, or visit www.uca.edu/reynolds. For more information, contact Amanda Horton, director of Reynolds, at (501) 450-3682 or ahorton@uca.edu.

Author Presentation

CONWAY — Local author John Lambert will present Round and Out of This World, a

biography of Burt Rutan, at 2 p.m. at the Faulkner County Library. Rutan is an aerospace engineer and the designer of Voyager, the first plane to fly around the world without stopping. Lambert learned to fly in 1970, then purchased plans and built his own plane, a Burt Rutan-designed VariEze. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482, email nancy@fcl.org, or visit Facebook or Twitter.

Nov. 13

Trombone Concert

CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas Department of Music will host a concert featuring the students of trombone professor Justin Cook and UCA’s Trombone Studio at 3 p.m. in the Snow Fine Arts Center Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to the public. The concert will feature pieces written specifically for solo trombone, including modern American pieces and songs written for the Paris Conservatory in the 1940s. For more information about Trombone Studio or UCA’s music program, contact Paige Rose at prose@uca.edu or (501) 450-5752.

Nov. 13 and 14

Science Tests Faith Events

RUSSELLVILLE — St. John Catholic Church, 1900 W. Main St., will host Science Tests Faith events at 6 p.m. Sunday in Spanish, and at 7 p.m. Monday in English. Tim Francis, the founder of You Shall Believe Ministries, will speak about modern-day miracles and their meanings, as well as what scientific investigative teams have discovered on the subject. The free events are open to everyone, and child care will be available. For more information, call Rosemary Rolniak at (479) 970-6270 or visit www.sciencetestsfaith.com/saintjohnrussellville.

Nov. 15

Retired Teachers and School Employees Meeting

CLINTON — The Van Buren County Retired Teachers and School Employees will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Western Sizzlin. The speaker will be Donna Morey, executive director of the Arkansas Retired Teachers Association. Morey uses her expertise to promote and maintain benefits for retirees. Billy Jackson, superintendent of the South Side School District, will give an update on the school system’s status and expected changes. All retired school employees are encouraged to attend. Guests are welcome.

Short Stories Reading

CONWAY — Tyrone Jaeger, associate professor of English and creative writing at Hendrix College, will read from his debut collection of short stories, So Many True Believers, at 7 p.m. at the Faulkner County Library. Jaeger is also the author of the cross-genre novella The Runaway Note. Visit him online at www.tyronejaeger.com. The free event is open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Watch Party for ART21 Mexico City

CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas College of Fine Arts and Communication will host a watch party for the PBS television show Art21 Mexico City. The viewing, free and open to the public, will be at 6:30 p.m. in McCastlain Hall’s Room 143, the art lecture hall. A discussion will follow. According to its website, Art21 “provides unparalleled access to the most innovative artists of our time, revealing how artists engage the culture around them and how art allows viewers to see the world in new ways.” For more information, contact Brian Young, interim director of the Baum Gallery, at (501) 450-5793 or bkyoung@uca.edu.

The Joys and Challenges of Raising Gifted Children

PLUMERVILLE — John Antonetti, a former director of K-12 curriculum in the Sheridan School District, will present The Joys and Challenges of Raising Gifted Children from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Arch Ford Education Service Cooperative Conference Center, 101 Bulldog Drive. The event is sponsored by Arkansans for Gifted and Talented Education. Antonetti has taught kindergarten, Advanced Placement chemistry and most grades in between. He works with schools and districts throughout North America on student engagement, writing, rigor and relevance, and high-yield best practices.

Trombone Choir Concert

CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas’ BearBones Trombone Choir will be in concert at 7:30 p.m. in the Snow Fine Arts Center Recital Hall. The BearBones is made up of music majors, as well as majors from all across campus. They perform repertoire written specifically for trombone choir, as well as music originally arranged for other ensembles. The free concert is open to the public. For more information, contact Justin Cook at (501) 450-3333 or jcook@uca.edu, or visit www.ucatrombones.com.

ONGOING

Arkansas Master Naturalists Applications

Conway — The newly formed Foothills Chapter of the Arkansas Master Naturalists, which will serve the Conway-Russellville-Greers Ferry area, is accepting applications. The mission of Master Naturalists is to keep Arkansas in it natural state through volunteer efforts in environmental education, trail building and maintenance, and other activities. Applicants must complete 40 hours of training and give back 40 hours of volunteer service per year to maintain certification. Applications are due Jan. 1. For more information and application forms, visit wordpress.arkansasmasternaturalists.org, and click on “Foothills Arkansas Master Naturalists.”

Gallery Exhibit

FAIRFIELD BAY — Blue Ribbon Beauties, a gallery exhibition of prize-winning entries from the 2016 Van Buren County Fair in the areas of photography, art and poetry, will be on display at the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center through Nov. 30. The exhibit is free and open to the public. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4440.

Senior Art Show and Reception

CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas’ Baum Gallery will host its Senior BA/BFA exhibition through Dec. 1. Eleven students who plan to graduate in December with a Bachelor of Arts or a Bachelor of Fine Arts will show work in the show. A reception for the exhibition will be held in the Baum Gallery from 2-4 p.m. Nov. 20. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. The exhibition and reception are free and open to the public. For more information, contact Brian Young, director of the Baum Gallery, at (501) 450-5793 or bkyoung@uca.edu.

Stroke Support Group

CONWAY — A free stroke support group for patients and caregivers meets at 6 p.m. the third Thursday of every other month at Conway Regional Rehabilitation Hospital, 2210 Robinson Ave. The next meeting will be Nov. 17. The group offers guidance on nutrition, exercise, and social and emotional support, and provides networking assistance for resources. Guest speakers present topics of interest to the group. For more information, call Debbie Cummings, recreational therapist, at (501) 960-8219 or Gwen Galloway, registered nurse, at (501) 932-3565.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food will be available.

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the first Thursday of each month at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. and includes educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 327-2895 or (501) 908-9678.

Open-Mic Event

FAIRFIELD BAY — An open-mic music event takes place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. the second and third Thursdays of each month at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. The event is open to anyone who would like to sing or play an instrument. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4202.

Faulkner County Tea Party Luncheon

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Tea Party has a luncheon at noon every Thursday at Larry’s Pizza, 1068 Markham St. Guest speakers and the members’ “soap box” are featured each week. Anyone interested in governmental and business affairs on the county, state or national level is invited to arrive early, eat pizza and meet the group’s members.

Upcoming

Maumelle Newcomers Luncheon

MAUMELLE — The Maumelle Newcomers Luncheon will take place at 11 a.m. Nov. 17 at the Maumelle Country Club. The program will be Birds of Prey, presented by Kenley Money. The cost of the luncheon is $15. Guests are welcome. For reservations, call Mary Davidson at (501) 944-5518 by Monday.

Dazzle Daze

CONWAY — Conway’s annual pre-holidays extravaganza, Dazzle Daze, will take place Nov. 17-19 at the Conway Expo Center, 2505 E. Oak St./Arkansas 64. Dazzle Daze will begin with a Girls’ Nite Out pre-shopping event from 6-9 p.m. Nov. 17. General shopping will be from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 18, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 19. Tickets are $7.50 for general shopping; and $30 in advance and $35 at the door for Girls’ Nite Out. There will be a raffle for a red 2016 Ford Mustang convertible and other prizes, with tickets at $100 each. For information on raffle tickets or to purchase event tickets, visit www.DazzleDaze.com or call (501) 513-5191.

Tree-mendous Event

MORRILTON — The third annual Tree-mendous Event will take place from 9:30-11 a.m. Nov. 19 at the Old Allison Ford Building, 1207 E. Harding St. There will be professionally decorated trees, wreaths, centerpieces, ornaments and nibbles. Kids can see Santa. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for youth ages 13 to 17. Children ages 12 and younger will be admitted free. Proceeds from the event will be used to support men, women and children served by The Safe Place. To provide Christmas decorations or purchase tickets, call Vicki Ennis at (501) 977-7375 or Jo Warren at (501) 354-1884, or email thesafeplace@suddenlinkmail.com.

Christmas Parade Entry Deadline

RUSSELLVILLE — The entry deadline for the 2016 Russellville Christmas Parade is noon Nov. 28. Entries will not be accepted past this time. Parade entry forms are available at the Recreation and Parks Department office, 1000 E. Parkway, or at www.russellvillearkansas.org. The parade will be at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1. For more information, call the Recreation and Parks Department at (479) 968-1272.

Trout Day 2016 and Basic Trout Fishing Clinic

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will stock the Pleasant View Park pond in Russellville with 1,200 rainbow trout, and Trout Day 2016 will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 3. Both bait fishing and fly-fishing will be available, and bait will be provided. Members of the Caddis Fly Fishing Club will be on hand to help folks who would like to try fly-fishing. A Basic Trout Fishing Clinic will be offered from 6-7 p.m. Nov. 29 at the Hughes Center. The clinic is free, and the first 50 kids 15 or younger who attend will receive a certificate for a free rod and reel. For more information, call the Hughes Center at (479) 968-1272.

To submit an item for the Calendar of Events, mail information to Calendar of Events, River Valley & Ozark Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203; fax to (501) 378-3500; or email to rvonews@arkansasonline.com. Deadlines for calendar-item submissions are noon Friday for Thursday editions and noon Tuesday for Sunday editions.