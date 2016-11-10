COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

Nov. 10

Afrique Aya Performance

BEEBE — The Arkansas State University-Beebe Concert Series will present Afrique Aya in concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Owen Center Auditorium, 910 Pecan St. Afrique Aya is a group of dancers and drummers dedicated to sharing the music and culture of West Africa. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis, with tickets available one hour before showtime. The theater will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for seniors, students, military personnel and educators. For more information, contact Nate Pyle at (501) 882-8829 or napyle@asub.edu, or visit www.asub.edu.

Veterans Appreciation Breakfast

SEARCY — The fourth annual Veterans Appreciation Breakfast will take place from 7-10 a.m. at Valley Baptist Church, 3328 Arkansas 36. All veterans and their families are invited to this free meal. The guest speaker will be Arkansas Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, serving his 19th year as a colonel in the Army Reserve. The event is sponsored by the White County VA-Clergy Project, the Searcy Ministerial Alliance and others. For more information, call Paul Hill at (501) 882-9301.

Nov. 11

Free Haircuts for Veterans

BATESVILLE — In recognition of Veterans Day, students in the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville’s cosmetology program will offer free haircuts to veterans from all branches of the military from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Students are supervised by licensed cosmetology instructors. The salon is in the cosmetology building on campus, behind the library. Walk-ins are welcome. For more information, call (870) 612-2100.

American Legion Post 71 Veterans Day Ceremony

CABOT — Criswell-Robinson American Legion Post 71 of Cabot will host a Veterans Day ceremony featuring a speaker and patriotic

music at 11 a.m. at the Cabot National Guard Armory, 300 Commerce Park Drive. For more information, email americanlegioncabot@suddenlink.net or call (501) 203-5715.

Arkansas Hospice Veterans Day Ceremony

SEARCY — Arkansas Hospice will have a Veterans Day ceremony at 2 p.m. in the Willow Room on the Unity Health South Campus, 1200 S. Main St. The event is in honor of Arkansas Hospice’s patients who are veterans and their families. RSVP by today by calling (501) 305-3650.

Literacy Project Informational Meeting

MELBOURNE — The Ozark Foothills Literacy Project will have a brief informational meeting at 11 a.m. in Room 106 of Ozarka College-Melbourne’s new Student Services Center. The organization teaches adults who are learning to read and speak English and relies on trained volunteers to provide one-on-one tutoring for its students. A two-hour training session will follow for those who would like to volunteer. For more information, call (870) 793-5912, email info@oflp.org or visit www.oflp.org.

Aviation Day

MAMMOTH SPRING — Ozarka College will host an Aviation Day at the Thayer (Missouri) Memorial Airport for Alton, Couch, Koshkonong, Mammoth Spring and Thayer high school students. The event will begin with a presentation by Nick Lenczycki, Ozarka College director of aviation, at 1 p.m. At the end of the event, one student will take a free discovery flight around the Mammoth Spring and Thayer area. For more information, contact James Spurlock, director of Ozarka College-Mammoth Spring, at (870) 625-0411 or jmspurlock@ozarka.edu.

Farm to Table Dinner & Silent Auction

BATESVILLE — Montessori Christian Academy will host its second annual Farm to Table Dinner & Silent Auction fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. in the Parish Hall and garden at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 424 E. Main St. The Garden Girl Cheryl Anderson will partner with chef Sidney Jones and local farmers to create the menu and cook for the event. Musical entertainment will be provided by Christian and Megan Baxter. Tickets, at $65 each or $500 for a table of eight, can be purchased at The Garden Girl and More, The Pinto Coffee and Comida or from students’ parents. For more information, see the school’s Facebook page, or contact Kelly Oster at kellyoster@hotmail.com or (870) 569-8080.

Veterans Appreciation Day

BEEBE — Arkansas State University-Beebe will host a Veterans Appreciation Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Owen Center Gymnasium. The public is invited to attend the event and honor veterans for their service. As a Military Friendly School, ASU-Beebe’s Veterans Appreciation Day will also have information regarding educational benefits and services available. Vendors and activities will be provided, and door prizes will be given away. Refreshments will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Abe Chambers in the Student Success Center at (501) 882-4434, or visit www.asub.edu.

Nov. 12

Bake Sale

BATESVILLE — Southside United Methodist Church will have a bake sale from 10 a.m. to noon. The church is on U.S. 167 across from Southside High School. For more information, call the church at (501) 206-7121.

Dutch-Oven Workshop

POCAHONTAS — Davidsonville Historic State Park staff will offer a Dutch-oven workshop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants will learn how to use and care for Dutch ovens and cook a Thanksgiving meal. The menu will include honey-and-herb-roasted turkey, old-style bacon and green beans, grandma’s mostly famous stuffing, dinner rolls, seasoned scalloped potatoes, and pumpkin and peach cobbler. The workshop is suitable for all levels of skill, and the cost is $15. Preregistration is required. To register, call the park at (870) 892-4708.

Pig Roast

BALD KNOB — The fifth annual Pig Roast, sponsored by the Bald Knob Veterans Memorial Wall Committee, will take place from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the Bald Knob School Cafeteria. The menu includes smoked pork, coleslaw, baked beans, potato salad, drinks and desserts. The After Hours Band will provide music. There will be a dessert auction throughout the evening. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children younger than 12.

Art Show Sale

SEARCY— The Creative Arts Society and the Women for Harding Crafts will present their Art Show Sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Educational Building at the White County Fairgrounds, 802 Davis Drive. Admission is free. The sale will include original paintings, ceramics, woodwork, photos, jewelry and crafts. Teachers may bring student artwork from 4-5:30 p.m. today. Artists who want to take part in the show can set up from 7-9 a.m. Saturday, and work can be picked up after 3 p.m. There is a $40 booth rental fee.

Nov. 12

First Assembly of God 74th Anniversary

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville First Assembly of God, 221 N. Elm St., will celebrate its 74th anniversary at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Eddie Gwin will be the guest speaker. His grandfather, R.M. Elswick, was the church’s first pastor in November 1942. The present pastor, the Rev. Royce L. Lowe, has served the church since 1972. Everyone is welcome to attend the celebration.

Nov. 14

White County Tea Party Meeting

SEARCY — The White County Tea Party will meet at 6:30 p.m. at IHOP, 3513 E. Race Ave. The public is invited to attend. For more information, call (501) 322-3196 or email teaparty@ itpwca.org.

Nov. 15

Erica Phillips Lecture

BATESVILLE — Erica Phillips, a journalist for The Wall Street Journal, will present a lecture on global logistics and the supply chain at 7:30 p.m. in Nucor Auditorium of the Lyon Building at Lyon College. The event is free and open to the public.

ONGOING

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Gallery Exhibit

FAIRFIELD BAY — Blue Ribbon Beauties, a gallery exhibition of prize-winning entries from the 2016 Van Buren County Fair in the areas of photography, art and poetry, will be on display at the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center through Nov. 30. The exhibit is free and open to the public. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4440.

Food for Fines

SEARCY — The White County Regional Library System will offer Food for Fines during November at the Baldwin Memorial Library; the Lyda Miller Public Library; and the Goff, Bradford, Pangburn, Rose Bud and Searcy public libraries. For all accrued fines on an account to be forgiven, the patron needs to return all overdue items to the circulation desk, along with nonperishable, nonexpired food items. Each library branch will donate the food to a charitable organization. For more information, visit a White County Regional Library branch or call (501) 268-2449.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center of Beebe, 302 N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Free GED Classes

MELBOURNE — Free GED classes will be offered at Ozarka College in four locations. Classes will meet in Melbourne from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; in Ash Flat from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; and in Mammoth Spring and Mountain View from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Registration is ongoing. For more information, call the college’s adult education department at (870) 368-2051.

Year-Round Story Time

BATESVILLE — The Independence County Library, 368 E. Main St., will host the Children’s Story Time year-round, at 10 a.m. every Wednesday. The event will include stories, videos and a craft time. Coordinator Katie Treubig said the program is aimed at entertaining preschoolers, but home-schooled school-age children are also welcome. For more information, call the library at (870) 793-8814.

Republicans Meeting

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Open-Mic Event

FAIRFIELD BAY — An open-mic music event takes place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. the second and third Thursdays of each month at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. The event is open to anyone who would like to sing or play an instrument. For more information, call the center at (501) 884-4202.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club has regular get-togethers at noon the first and third Thursdays of the month at the Kingpin Sports Grill. Lions serve local communities and protect the planet. Club members provide children with eyeglasses, offer food for seniors and provide assistance during natural disasters. All are invited to attend the meetings.

Community Music Concert

BATESVILLE — Ed Casper leads a community music concert from 6-8 p.m. the first and third Mondays of each month in the Community Room at First Community Bank, on the corner of Harrison and St. Louis streets. The public is welcome to sing, play, request songs or listen at the free event.

Upcoming

Community Thanksgiving Dinner

EL PASO — The El Paso community’s Thanksgiving dinner will take place Nov. 17 at the El Paso Community Center. The annual meeting of Parks and Playground will begin at 7 p.m., followed by a potluck meal. The public is invited to attend. For more information or directions, call (501) 796-3593 or (501) 796-3538.

Soap Workshop

POWHATAN — Powhatan Historic State Park will offer a Soap Workshop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Courthouse. Admission is $25. Participants will learn the art of making soap with the cold-process method and receive a booklet with soap recipes, as well as several bars of homemade soap. Attendees are asked to bring protective clothing, as some materials used are caustic and can burn. For more information or to register, call (870) 878-6765.

Surviving the Holidays Support Group

CABOT — Our Savior Lutheran Church, 301 S. Pine St., will offer a GriefShare: Surviving the Holidays support group from 9-11 a.m. Nov. 19 in the church’s Fellowship Hall. The free group, for those who are grieving the death of a loved one, will provide helpful tips for surviving social events and help participants discover how to deal with emotions, what to do about traditions and how to find hope for the future. For more information or to preregister, call (501) 941-2563 or (501) 605 8082, or email sondramarg@gmail.com.

Jeans and Jewels Benefit

LONOKE — Lonoke County Safe Haven, a domestic-violence shelter in Lonoke County, will host its third annual fundraising gala, Jeans and Jewels, at 6 p.m. Nov. 19 at Pinnacle Lodge in Lonoke. The event will feature live entertainment, dancing, food and drinks, and silent and live auctions. Tickets are available for $65 each. Gold and Silver sponsorship levels are also available. Proceeds will benefit the shelter and victims of domestic violence. For more information, call Rowanne Osmun at (501) 951-1298 or visit LCSH’s event page on Facebook by searching “3rd Annual Jeans and Jewels.”

Blood Drive

BATESVILLE — A Southside Community Blood Drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 19 at Mount Zion Lodge, 985 Batesville Blvd., across from the airport.

Batesville Christmas Parade

BATESVILLE — The Kiwanis Club of Batesville will present The Polar Express Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. Nov. 28, beginning on historic Main Street. All children are invited to visit with Santa at the end of the parade in the newly renovated Melba Theater. Pajamas are appropriate dress. For a float to be judged, it must be assigned a number prior to noon Nov. 25. For parade entry forms, go to the Batesville Kiwanis Christmas Parade’s Facebook page. For more information, contact Renee Martin at reneemartin.gyyo@statefarm.com or (870) 793-7355.

To submit an item for the Calendar of Events, mail information to Calendar of Events, Three Rivers Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR, 72203; send faxes to (501) 378-3500; or email trnews@arkansasonline.com. Deadlines for calendar-item submissions are noon Friday for Thursday editions and noon Tuesday for Sunday editions.