Disney rolls out new sci-fi adventure show Friday

And just the other day we were wondering where the next robot, hero, save-the-world, live-action kids' adventure was coming from.

Never fear, concerned parents, MECH-X4 is set for Disney and it's rated TV-Y7. That means there's only fantasy violence, so your 7-year-old would-be-hero is safe from having his brain warped. Or he should be.

Still, there are plenty of kid-pleasing pyrotechnics, and I'm certain there soon will be action figures available. Maybe in time for Christmas.

The serialized sci-fi adventure/comedy kicks off with a double episode at 7:30 p.m. Friday. New episodes also will debut at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The series follows the adventures of Ryan Walker (newcomer Nathaniel James Potvin), a typical freshman at Bay City High, who discovers he has the extraordinary ability to control technology with his mind.

He is a "technopath." It's, like, a superpower.

His ability awakens MECH-X4, a 150-foot robot that was constructed by a reclusive genius and intended to defend Bay City against a mysterious impending doom. Ryan can control the robot's every move with his mind.

Every teen hero needs an action team (talking about you, Power Rangers and Scooby gang), so Ryan recruits his two best buds, Spyder (Pearce Joza, Lab Rats) and Harris (Kamran Lucas, Girl Meets World), as well as his older brother Mark (Raymond Cham, Teen Beach 2), to help him operate the behemoth.

Harris mans the robot's high-tech defense system; Spyder controls the offensive weapons; and Mark is the team mechanic.

It soon becomes clear that the guys and MECH-X4 are the only things standing in the way of mass destruction -- of the town and ultimately (dramatic pause) the world.

I don't want to give too much away, but the danger involves giant monsters. Monsters that are not friendly. The first is a sort of saber-toothed dino stegosaurus thingee with glowing yellow spots. Eww.

How's that for adventure?

Girls? Where are the girls in this series? Alyssa Jirrels (Girl Meets World) will be featured in the first season and become a cast regular in Season 2.

In Disney publicity, Adam Bonnett, executive vice president of original programming, says, "This adventure saga is a new genre for Disney, and we've assembled a dream team in a cast and crew that commands this action-packed series, masterfully blending high-end visual effects with compelling mythology to bring MECH-X4 to life.

"This will undoubtedly be a water cooler show for kids."

Aside: Do kids even know what a "water cooler" is? Maybe he means a show that'll get play on social media.

Creator/executive producer Steve Marmel says that while the series has action and adventure, "it's still a Disney show. It's about friends and family who have to band together and work together to save the world."

From what I've seen, the series has all the elements to be a hit with its target audience. Disney likes what it sees so far. So much so, it has already ordered a second season even before the first has premiered.

If your kiddos can't watch on the regular ol' boring TV, Disney has you covered. As with all the nifty new shows these days, MECH-X4 will be available on Disney Channel YouTube, Disney Channel Video on Demand, and the Disney Channel app for smartphones, tablets and connected TVs.

Yes, fellow grandparents, times have changed.

• Baskets gets date. FX has announced that Season 2 of Baskets starring Zach Galifianakis will kick off at 9 p.m. Jan. 19.

The comedy, co-created by Galifianakis, Louis C.K. and Jonathan Krisel, follows the adventures of Chip Baskets, who desires nothing more than to be a clown. The show is worth watching if for nothing other than Louie Anderson's marvelous portrayal of Chip's mother, Christine.

• Science stuff. Whenever I have an hour to kill, I frequently wander up the digital dial to Science Channel to see what fascinating stuff is airing at the moment. It's always entertaining and educational.

Here are a few things coming this next week.

World's Biggest Shipbuilders, 9 p.m. today. Watch as a giant tanker the size of two football fields braces for a typhoon.

Mars: The Secret Science, 8 p.m. Monday. The special visits with the scientists, entrepreneurs and modern-day explorers determined to send humans to Mars within the next several years.

What on Earth?, 8 p.m. Tuesday. Lost treasure of the Grand Canyon; the entrance to an underworld; and a city-size chunk of ice disappears in Antarctica.

Outrageous Acts of Science, 8 p.m. Wednesday. A mind-control helmet; a 2,000-watt laser bazooka; and an explosive lunch.

The TV Column appears Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Email:

mstorey@arkansasonline.com

Weekend on 11/10/2016