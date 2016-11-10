Eclectic lineup set at SoMa; Tavern to host zydeco band

The Helen Sung Quartet will perform at 8 p.m. today at South on Main in Little Rock. Tickets are $28.25, $43 or $45.25.

Sung's combo consists of John Ellis on tenor sax, Boris Kozlov on bass and Darrell Green on drums. Sung, a pianist and composer, is a native of Houston now based in New York. She has worked with Clark Terry, Ron Carter, Wayne Shorter and Regina Carter.

She released her major label debut album, and sixth overall, Anthem for a New Day, in 2014. In the fall of 2015, she joined the jazz faculties at Juilliard School and Columbia University.

Bijoux will perform at 10 p.m. Friday. Admission is $15. The daughter of west African parents, soul singer Bijoux grew up in Little Rock surrounded by folk, country, rock 'n' roll and rhythm and blues. She also is the lead singer of Onyx the Band and sings with Rodney Block and the Real Music Lovers.

The Meshugga Klezmer Band will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $10. Formed in 1999, the band members are Jim Harper on clarinet, Stephanie Smittle on vocals, Izzy Getzov on violin, Casey Huie on trombone, Peter Miller on guitar, Roland Gladen on bass and Rand Retzloff on drums. The Klezmer sound has its roots in eastern European Jewish folk music.

South on Main, 13th and Main streets, Little Rock, (800) 293-5949, metrotixlive.com (Sung); (501) 244-9660, southonmain.com (Bijoux, Meshugga Klezmer)

...

Dikki Du and The Zydeco Krewe will perform at 9:30 p.m. Friday at the White Water Tavern in Little Rock. Admission is $7.

Don't Make Ghosts will perform at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $5. The group is a new band from Oklahoma City.

White Water Tavern, West Seventh and Thayer streets, Little Rock, (501) 375-8400, whitewatertavern.com

...

Late Night Radio will perform, along with opening act Flamingosis, at 9 p.m. today at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack in Little Rock. Admission is $7.

Late Night Radio is based in Denver and Flamingosis is the performance name of Aaron Velasquez, a DJ from New Jersey, now based in Brooklyn.

The Steepwater Band will perform, along with opening act deFrance, at 9 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $7. The Chicago-based Steepwater Band was formed in 1998.

Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock, (501) 372-7707, stickyz.com

...

Opal Agafia & The Sweet Nothings will perform from 10:30 p.m. Friday to 1:30 a.m. at Four Quarter Bar in North Little Rock. Admission is $7.

Singer Agafia and her Eureka Springs-based band, whose instrumentation includes fiddle, mandolin, dobro, guitar and upright bass, released a debut album, One Down, Forever to Go, earlier this year.

The Big Damn Horns will perform from 10:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Admission is $7.

Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock, (501) 313-4704, fourquarterbar.com

...

Calliope Musicals and opening act Bravo Max will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at Maxine's in Hot Springs. Admission is $5.

Calliope Musicals is a six-piece psychedelic-folk party band from Austin, Texas, known for shows that feature a confetti cannon and a pink unicorn.

Brother Andy & His Big Damn Mouth, along with opening acts The Yawpers and Four on the Floor, will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $5.

Maxine's, 700 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 321-0909, maxineslive.com.

Weekend on 11/10/2016