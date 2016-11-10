Election win puts Trump in control of Supreme Court's orientation

WASHINGTON -- The election of Republican Donald Trump on Tuesday night has enormous consequences for the Supreme Court, putting Judge Merrick Garland's nomination further in doubt and likely ending Democratic hopes of gaining a liberal majority on the high court for the first time in nearly a half-century.

Trump's victory and a Republican majority in the Senate raise the prospect of the nine-member court being restored to full capacity.

Democrats, however, retain the power to filibuster Trump's choice. But Republicans have the ability to amend the rules to remove that option for Supreme Court justices, just as Democrats did for other judicial nominations when their party controlled the Senate.

The long-term question will be Trump's ultimate effect on the court's membership, and whether he gets the chance to do more than choose the successor to Justice Antonin Scalia, who died in February.

Two of the court's liberals are aging -- Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg is 83 and Stephen Breyer is 78. Moderate conservative Justice Anthony Kennedy is 80.

As long as those three stay, the court's rulings on social issues -- protecting abortion rights, affirmative action and gay rights, for instance -- are unlikely to shift dramatically.

"A lot of the big things are actually ones on which the court already has a so-called liberal majority," Neal Katyal, the acting solicitor general under President Barack Obama, said before the court's term began last month.

Tuesday's election assures that Kennedy will remain the court's pivotal justice, for now. Trump has said he will draw his Supreme Court nominee from a list of 20 judges and one senator, Mike Lee of Utah. All appear to be more conservative than Kennedy, the court's longest-serving justice.

Kennedy is the member of the court who in the past has been most likely to be in the majority when the court splits 5-4 in its most controversial decisions. Most of the time, he sides with Chief Justice John Roberts and the court's other remaining conservatives: Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito.

But on some social issues, Kennedy sides with the liberals: Ginsburg, Breyer and Obama's two choices for the court, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.

He joined them and wrote the majority opinion finding that gay couples have a constitutional right to marry; in fact, Kennedy has written all of the court's cases protecting gay rights.

In the court's most recent term, he wrote the decision approving the limited use of race in college admission decisions, and he voted to strike down a Texas law that the court said imposed unnecessary burdens on a woman's right to obtain an abortion.

But three of the five justices supporting those issues are the oldest on the court. Abortion-rights advocates immediately sounded an alarm.

"President-elect Trump has publicly pledged to overturn Roe and promised punishment for the one in three American women who will have an abortion in her lifetime," said Nancy Northup, president of the Center for Reproductive Rights. She was referring to Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court decision assuring a woman's right to an abortion.

Garland, a moderate liberal who is chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, likely would have replaced Kennedy as the justice in the middle. Obama nominated him in March in part because Republicans in the past have said he was the most likely Democratic nominee to win confirmation.

But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., declared after Scalia's death that Republicans would not act on any Obama nominee.

Trump has said his nominee will come from the list compiled with the help of the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, and the legal group the Federalist Society. His nominee will be like Scalia in seeking to overturn Roe and will be a strong supporter of the Second Amendment, Trump has said.

All eyes will now be on the court's oldest members, Kennedy and Ginsburg. Replacing Kennedy with a more stalwart conservative would immediately affect the court's dynamics. He has given no indication about how long he intends to serve on the court.

Ginsburg has said she will serve as long as she is up to the job. She likely would be loath to allow Trump to pick her successor; she caused an uproar this summer when in media interviews she called him a "faker" and said she feared for the court and the country if he were elected.

